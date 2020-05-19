Magic Johnson Is Offering $100 Million In Loans To Minority-Owned Businesses

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Following Ice Cube on social media can be a lesson in hip-hop history. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Cube hosted a digital listening party on Saturday (May 16) where he shared a story about being sued by none other than Mister Rogers.
Cube offered a track-by-track break down of each song. When he got to “A Gangsta’s Fairytale,” he revealed that Mister Rogers sued him for sampling the theme song to his self-titled children’s show.
“This is in the vain of Slick Rick, we love Slick Rock, one of the best storytellers ever -- if not the best,” Cube explained of the song. “I actually wrote this for Eazy-E but ya’ll know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself.
“It’s a trip. Because off this song, Mister Rogers sued us,” continued Cube. “He was mad 'cause we had the ‘Mister Rogers’ theme at the beginning of this s**t, ‘It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood’ and all that. [He] sued us and was getting like five cents a record ‘til we took that part off. That’s just a fun fact.”
Also over the weekend, Cube tweeted about N.W.A. being blocked from entering their own listening party because bouncers working the door were “scared we were there to turn the party out.”
Peep the full story below.
THE LAST DANCE Did you know NWA was refused entry into our own listening party? Bouncers at the door we’re scared we were there to turn the party out. Record Execs couldn’t even get us in. Sheriffs came. We said fuck it and went to go eat. pic.twitter.com/8IPzFos1Sh
— Ice Cube (@icecube) May 17, 2020
Tragedy struck at the home of Carl Crawford this past weekend. A woman and 5-year-old child drowned during a party at the retired baseball player’s home in Texas on Saturday, reports the Houston Chronicle.
The young boy began to struggle in the pool at which point the woman jumped in to try and save him. The victims, identified as Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi, were unresponsive upon being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Lartigue, a 25-year-old football player, was not related to the young boy whose life she attempted to save. Her family noted that she “loved kids” so they weren’t surprised that she gave her life to help a child.
According to TMZ Sports, Crawford hosted a small gathering of around six people at his home.
“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families,” Crawford, who is the founder of the label 1501 Entertainment, said in a statement.
Crawford continued, “After I reached out directly to the families to express my condolences and willingness to stand side by side with them as they grieve through this difficult process, I agreed to share this joint statement on their behalf: We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by our loss. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for all those involved, as we begin the difficult grieving process ahead. Out of respect for the lives that have been lost, we ask that you provide us the necessary privacy required to grieve and properly mourn the loss of our loved ones. Please keep the families in your prayers.”
A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality was arrested on federal bank fraud charges. Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne, who stands accused of using a $2 million Paycheck Protection Program to fund a lavish shopping spree, made a court appearance on Wednesday (May 13).
“The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a news release from the Justice Department. “The department will remain steadfast in our efforts to root out and prosecute frauds against the Paycheck Protection Program.”
Fayne allegedly blew over $1.5 million on personal items, and child support. Prosecutors accuse him of spending $85,000 on jewelry, which includes a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 5.73 carat diamond ring, and $40,000 to pay child support.
“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI's Atlanta office.
Though Fayne applied for a $3.7 million PPP loan on behalf of Flaming Trucking, he was approved for $$2,045,800 million. The 37-year-old Georgia native stated that the company had 107 employees and that payroll cost over $1.4 million per month. The PPP loan was to be used to “retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule.”
When interviewed by federal agents earlier in the month, Fayne confirmed that he applied for the PPP loan but denied misusing the funds. He allegedly claimed that the money went to payroll and additional business expenses. Last Monday (May 11), authorities searched Faye’s residence in Dacula, Ga., where they seized approximately $80,000 in cash, which includes $9,400 found in his pockets. Authorities also discovered a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith with temporary dealer plates on the vehicle, and seized $503,000 in PPP money from three bank accounts reportedly owned by Fayne.
“There has been considerable confusion among small business owners about PPP guidelines -- particularly around the question of whether and how business owners are permitted to pay themselves a salary or take an owner's draw. I hope these issues to be better fleshed out in the weeks and months to come,” Fayne’s attorney, Tanya Miller, said in a statement to CNN.
“For obvious reasons, we cannot try these allegations in the media,” continued Miller. “We will provide the appropriate response in the proper forum once all the information has been provided to us.”