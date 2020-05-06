Meek Mill And Girlfriend, Milan Harris, Welcome Son Together

The baby was born on Meek's 33rd birthday.

Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.

Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.

The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.