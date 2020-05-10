The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The one and only Brandy is back with a colorful, new music video for her latest single, "Baby Mama" featuring Chance the Rapper.
Directed by Derek Blanks with creative direction by Frank Gatson, the Grammy Award-winning songstress dons fly threads and fresh cornrows as she hits every move in a plaid suit while singing about being the strong, confident and proud single mother that she is.
"The inspiration for Baby Mama was, of course, my daughter and how she makes me a better person," she writes in the caption of the visual posted on YouTube. "I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that." She went on to give "a huge shoutout" to Chance The Rapper. "He spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it."
Earlier this week, Brandy chatted with ABC's Good Morning America and chatted about her Mother's Day plans before unveiling the album cover for her seventh studio album B7.
"I think I'm gonna just cook and just spend some time with my mom and my daughter. We're all together quarantined so we're looking forward to that day so we can love on each other some more."
The album is slated for July 31 as the release date. You can pre-order her album digitally and in vinyl form on Amazon Music.
Watch the visual above for "Baby Mama" above and peep the nostalgic theme of Brandy's album cover down below.
As the first—and only—dancehall artist to appear on the cover of VIBE, Sean Paul has been making history and breaking down musical barriers throughout his career. The Grammy-winning hitmaker has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in urban music, from Beyoncé and Rihanna to DMX and Busta Rhymes, but his come-up was driven by raw uncut dancehall straight off the streets of Jamaica. After more than 20 years in the game, Sean is still going strong, dropping his dutty flow alongside the likes of Stefflon Don, Jhene Aiko, and Dua Lipa. But he's not just the go-to for a hot yardstyle 16, he's also an accomplished producer. Sean's Dutty Rock Productions label has released riddims like "Rope," "Gang Gang," "No Caption," and "Callaloo."
Today, VIBE premieres Sean's latest production, "Back It Up Deh," a song that pays tribute to the dancehall queens who bust moves when the bassline drops. "I used to want to go to see what the ladies was wearing," Sean Paul recalled in an exclusive interview with Reshma B in a recent Instagram Live interview. "It was just very sensual outfitting. And then the dancing, it was so free. That's what I really loved about the culture as a kid. You got involved."
Although street dances are on pause during these quarantine times, Sean's latest release and the high-energy video might just have you backing it up while you shelter in place.
"Being able to shoot a music video for the living legend is an amazing privilege by itself," says director Kieran Khan, who has worked with Sean Paul before and was also responsible for Buju Banton's "Trust," in which Sean had a cameo. "So just imagine enhancing that experience by shooting in his hometown of Kingston JA as the backdrop. Having dancers being represented from all over the world definitely made this video an unforgettable experience. This was me and Sean's first collaborative project as director and co-director, and I believe it won't be the last."
Watch the "Back It Up Deh" premiere up top as well as our VIBE & Boomshots Instagram Live interview with Sean Paul below.
In 2019, after working with singer Kehlani, Trent released an independent 4-track project titled The DownTime EP. The release is filled with smokey groove odes to the ladies and showcases his love note thoughts.
Yet, with "Motions," his first single from the forthcoming studio EP, Into The Night, Trent continues his deep feelings of catering to the woman he desires. “I was very conscious of putting myself into 'Motions' as soon as I began writing it,” says Trent. “To me the song gives off a lot of confidence in my ability to love a woman the right way and when fans listen to it, I want them to know that I’m giving them bits and pieces of me, my story and who I am.” he explains.
With the full EP scheduled for a June drop on Pivtl Projects, Trent is well on the road to more recognition and probably more requests for songwriting help by the big names in the industry. Friends like strong singer/producer Eric Bellinger have worked with Trent in the past and will support the young bull in his future endeavors.