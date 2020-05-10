New Video: RL Presents A Mother's Day Anthem Expressing How Special "You Are"

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order, RL, of R&B trio Next, serves the women of the world a much needed love anthem on this Mother’s Day holiday. RL's single, "You Are," is his continued solo act journey and he looks to inform all the ladies out there with the message of strength through their obstacles.

It really is amazing how women and mothers carry the weight of the globe on their shoulders, figuratively and literally. Add the emotional and sometimes physical ailments (as depicted in some of the video’s touching scenes), and you’ll wonder how some survive with their spirits intact.

With the visual, RL aims to show mothers, “how powerful, essential, intelligent and beautiful they are.” Peep the build up to revelation moments in the clip, directed by DeWayne Rogers, as well as guest appearances by RL's own family. Just two weeks ago, RL conducted an Instagram Live Q&A on VIBE’s account with manager and producer Cory Taylor. In the nearly 60-minute interview, RL explained how he really respects the work/life relationship he has with his wife, Lena Hugger. He also mentioned how he had to adjust to her growing audience as a media influencer and businesswoman, all while handling parenting responsibilities. “It’s hard, but we had conversations to understand things from both sides,” RL said. In essence, them coming together and expressing themselves to one another helped in communicating.

This same exercise gives light to the caring message in “You Are,” most especially on this Mother’s Day. Take a listen, give the video a watch and be on the lookout for more music from RL, that’s on the way. In the meantime, also check RL's project from 2019 Selfmade below.