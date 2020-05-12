Nick Cannon NATPE Miami 2020 - Iris Awards
Nick Cannon Opens Vegan Soul Food Restaurant In Los Angeles

May 12, 2020 - 8:38 pm by VIBE Staff

The plant-based eatery is already a big hit.

Nick Cannon is delving into the business of vegan cuisine. The radio personality and TV host partnered with plant-based chef, Chef Velvet, to open The V Tree Hollywood.

According to Black Enterprise, Cannon decided to partner with Chef Velvet after eating at her Veltree restaurant in Charlotte, N.C..

The V Tree opened on April 30 in collaboration with Hollywood Hill’s eatery, Yamashiro, and offers takeout-only service while L.A. remains under stay-at-home orders barring dine-in options for restaurants around the county. The V Tree boasts a “soulFULL” menu that includes vegan mac and cheese, collard greens, “Southern saucy ribz,” Cajun Shrimp, Chic’n and Waffles, and Krab Cakes.

Tamar Braxton and Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, were among the patrons lining up for a test of the vegan meals that sold out on day one. The restaurant thanked customers in a deleted Instagram post that read in part, “Thank you for completely selling us out. Thank you for your [patience], thank you for your encouraging words, and thank you for your support. We do not take it for granted.”

