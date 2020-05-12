Nick Cannon Opens Vegan Soul Food Restaurant In Los Angeles

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
If you've been trying to get a hold of tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway since 2015, you're in luck. Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Walt Disney Company decided to release the movie of the original Broadway production, just in time for Independence Day weekend.
The live stage filming—featuring the original cast of the insanely sold-out show and direction by Thomas Kail—was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters in October 2021 but will be streamable in two months on Disney+. Miranda and Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger delivered the announcement on Tuesday morning (May 12) on ABC's Good Morning America.
“We filmed this over three days in June of 2016," said Miranda. "It was the week before the principals started to leave, I think it was the week before Pippa (Phillipa Soo), Leslie (Odom Jr.) and I left, and Ariana DeBose from the ensemble… And it just captures that moment in time so beautifully. Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible, once-in-a-lifetime company, and I just can’t wait for you to see it."
JUST IN: @RobertIger and @Lin_Manuel Miranda announce the filmed version of “Hamilton” coming to @DisneyPlus July 3rd! https://t.co/hhsPclrwpn pic.twitter.com/XcrfdxGOJR
— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2020
After it's off-broadway premiere and popularity in 2015, Hamilton went on to win numerous accolades including a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony awards, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton was still playing in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London with plans of premiering in Australia.
Days after the untimely death of his longtime friend and mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence to remember music executive and cultural legend, Andre Harrell.
Combs took to his social media accounts to pay tribute to the man he very much looked up to as a father figure. "I honestly still can’t believe it, I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses," he began in the caption accompanying his post. "Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.…"
After sharing a video clip of Combs thanking Harrell for his guidance and love while accepting the Salute to the Industry Icons Award at this year's Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Diddy added: "I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless Gianni, O’Neal and the rest of the family. LOVE YOU FOREVER DRE!!!!!!!!!!"
I honestly still can’t believe it, I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… pic.twitter.com/Mo0vpG0GSJ
— Diddy (@Diddy) May 11, 2020
I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless Gianni, O’Neal and the rest of the family. 🖤✊🏿 LOVE YOU FOREVER DRE!!!!!!!!!!
— Diddy (@Diddy) May 11, 2020
Diddy got his start in the music industry while working at Uptown Records under the tutelage of the label's founder, Harrell. Combs began working for Harrell as an intern and eventually moved up to the role of Vice President of Uptown/MCA and helped managed the likes of Heavy D, Jodeci, and more. In a throwback interview with Free and AJ Calloway on BET's 106 & Park, Diddy shared how Harrell firing him help him become a better businessman.
"I was getting in a lot of trouble. There was only room for one king in the castle and so the king said I had to go. I felt like I messed up, I felt real bad and I was like when I get back on my feet, I'm going to prove myself to Andre Harrell, the man that fired me, that I learned from my mistakes."
And that he did. Diddy later founded Bad Boy Records and hired Harrell to be the president of his label and eventually serve as Vice Chairman of REVOLT TV & Media. Watch the throwback interview down below.
View this post on Instagram
@diddy shares how being fired by Andre Harrell motivated him to be better. 🙏🏾🙏🏾#AndreHarrell #Diddy
It’s official, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say So” (remix). The duo bested Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce-assisted “Savage” (Remix”) which came in second place on the charts, it was still a historic week for rap and for Black artists as four Black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.
Minaj took to Twitter to thank her fans and joked about Doja's promise to show her boobs if the single went No. 1.
“I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?”
I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020
The “Say So” remix marks the first chart topper for Doja and Minaj, the latter of whom has scored more than 100 placements on the charts throughout her career. In addition, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a No. 1 hit, Billboard reports.
Megan’s “Savage” remix rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the charts thanks to an assist from Queen Bey. Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi, debuted at No. 7.