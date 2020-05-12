Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan And More Mourn The Death Of Betty Wright

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Tekashi’s 6ix9ine plan to donate $200,000 to the non-profit, No Kid Hungry, was swiftly rejected and he's hitting back accusing the organization of taking food out of the mouths of “innocent children.”
“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the foundation, which works to eradicate hunger, explained in a statement on Tuesday (May 12). “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”
The “Gooba” rapper responded in an Instagram post that was deleted. “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel,” he wrote.
Despite his attempted act of charity, Tekashi's reputation obviously precedes him. The 23-year-old recording artist, who was released from prison four months early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was sentenced to two years in prison on federal weapons, racketeering and drug trafficking charges.
In 2018, the Brooklyn native was sentenced to four years probation stemming from a 2015 arrest for using a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance and uploading the footage online. The child sex case was dismissed after Tekashi was arrested on a slew gang charges and couldn't fulfill the terms of his probation.
Fresh off an eventful Moth’s Day Weekend, Future announced the release of his new album, High Off Life, dropping this Friday (May 15).
The Atlanta rapper revealed the album tracklist on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 12). The 21-track release includes Future’s “Life Is Good” collaboration with Drake (plus the remix) along with guest appearances Da Baby, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, NBA Youngboy and Doe Boy.
In a recent interview with XXL, Future described his new album as a celebration of life. “It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life. So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.”
Peep the High Off Life tracklist below.
Nick Cannon is delving into the business of vegan cuisine. The radio personality and TV host partnered with plant-based chef, Chef Velvet, to open The V Tree Hollywood.
According to Black Enterprise, Cannon decided to partner with Chef Velvet after eating at her Veltree restaurant in Charlotte, N.C..
The V Tree opened on April 30 in collaboration with Hollywood Hill’s eatery, Yamashiro, and offers takeout-only service while L.A. remains under stay-at-home orders barring dine-in options for restaurants around the county. The V Tree boasts a “soulFULL” menu that includes vegan mac and cheese, collard greens, “Southern saucy ribz,” Cajun Shrimp, Chic’n and Waffles, and Krab Cakes.
Calling all LA Vegans are you craving soulFULL Vegan Cuisine? Well, the wait is over #thevtree Will launch our “Takeout” option next Thursday 4/30/20. Pre-orders will be accepted and recommended. Visit: www.thevtreehollywood.com for more info Pictured: Southern saucy Ribz, Mac and Cheeze and colllard greens . . #lavegans #vegansofla #hollywoodvegans #soulfulvegan #vegan #vegans #veganrecipes #vegetarian #vegansofcolor #womenbusinessowners @vegnews @vegoutlosangeles @yamashirola @newworldla
Tamar Braxton and Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, were among the patrons lining up for a test of the vegan meals that sold out on day one. The restaurant thanked customers in a deleted Instagram post that read in part, “Thank you for completely selling us out. Thank you for your [patience], thank you for your encouraging words, and thank you for your support. We do not take it for granted.”