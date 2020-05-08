Premiere: Elliott Trent Releases New Single "Motions" For The Masses

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
As the first—and only—dancehall artist to appear on the cover of VIBE, Sean Paul has been making history and breaking down musical barriers throughout his career. The Grammy-winning hitmaker has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in urban music, from Beyoncé and Rihanna to DMX and Busta Rhymes, but his come-up was driven by raw uncut dancehall straight off the streets of Jamaica. After more than 20 years in the game, Sean is still going strong, dropping his dutty flow alongside the likes of Stefflon Don, Jhene Aiko, and Dua Lipa. But he's not just the go-to for a hot yardstyle 16, he's also an accomplished producer. Sean's Dutty Rock Productions label has released riddims like "Rope," "Gang Gang," "No Caption," and "Callaloo."
Today, VIBE premieres Sean's latest production, "Back It Up Deh," a song that pays tribute to the dancehall queens who bust moves when the bassline drops. "I used to want to go to see what the ladies was wearing," Sean Paul recalled in an exclusive interview with Reshma B in a recent Instagram Live interview. "It was just very sensual outfitting. And then the dancing, it was so free. That's what I really loved about the culture as a kid. You got involved."
Although street dances are on pause during these quarantine times, Sean's latest release and the high-energy video might just have you backing it up while you shelter in place.
"Being able to shoot a music video for the living legend is an amazing privilege by itself," says director Kieran Khan, who has worked with Sean Paul before and was also responsible for Buju Banton's "Trust," in which Sean had a cameo. "So just imagine enhancing that experience by shooting in his hometown of Kingston JA as the backdrop. Having dancers being represented from all over the world definitely made this video an unforgettable experience. This was me and Sean's first collaborative project as director and co-director, and I believe it won't be the last."
Watch the "Back It Up Deh" premiere up top as well as our VIBE & Boomshots Instagram Live interview with Sean Paul below.
View this post on Instagram
@boomshots’s own Reshma B (@rgat) for a VIBE special takeover. #SeanPaul’s #BackItUpDeh soon come! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 #Reggae #Dancehall #Jamaica
Art aligns with the times and no one has demonstrated this other than TOBi. The rapper-singer embarks on a journey of self-reflection and then some in his new video for "Growth."
Produced by ClayJay, iLLMIND and Nate Smith, the track is the opener for his debut album STILL and fits the tone of the times. Originally inspired by time growing up in Nigeria and Canada, the video takes us on a journey with TOBi as he derives elements of growth and wonder with dirt and broken glass.
“I gave myself a pat on the back when I wrote ‘Growth,'" TOBi tells VIBE. "I’m proud to be this candid about life, just like my favorite artists. It really is exponential growth in terms of the quality of my mind and my intentions. Look how far we came from deficit to baseline to surplus. I left a powerful affirmation at the end of the song, by saying ‘bigger and better now.’ Like Ace Boogie says, now we just gotta maintain."
There's rain, tears and then some scattered in the visuals, all connecting to TOBi's creative take on masculinity. "I call this s**t post-traumatic growth/Out of Hell, free to go/Send a shout, I propose a toast," he says in the song opener.
Released May of last year, STILL gained critical acclaim thanks to tracks like "City Blues," and "Werking." In September 2017, he gained attention thanks to his song "Hidden Fences" heard on Issa Rae's HBO series, Insecure. He's also worked with the likes of Van Jess and The Game.
Peep the visuals for "Growth" above.
Five years after their first collaboration with DJ Premier, "Think Twice," UK rap group The Four Owls has reunited with the superproducer for a new song, "100%."
Premier creates one of his timeless productions, with his signature scratches and brilliant sample flips. The Four Owls are up to task, spitting worthwhile rhymes over another gem from the GOAT candidate Premo.
"Working with DJ Premier for a second time was like winning the lottery twice, it was the realization of a dream that I had as a teen who was fanatically listening to everything he made," group member Verb T told VIBE. "When we received the beat it was already named 100% and had a rough version of the cuts with the phrases in – which was also the case when we made "Think Twice" – so we took that as inspiration and wrote our verses accordingly. We sat on the beat for a while whilst we tried to get the rest of the album finished, and it’s a proud day to finally be sharing the song with the world."
Along with "100%," The Four Owls' upcoming album Nocturnal Instinct has collaborations with RA The Rugged Man, Roc Marciano, Kool G Rap, Masta Killa (Wu-Tang) and Smellington Piff. The album is scheduled for an April 17 release.