Sean Reed: Black Man Killed By Indianapolis Police During Live Stream

Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was killed during a police chase.

Another Black man’s murder at the hands of police has been captured online. Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, was gunned down by Indianapolis police during a pursuit that he streamed on Facebook Live on Tuesday (May 6).

In the footage, Reed can be heard telling someone to “Please come get me!” before parking his vehicle and running on foot while being chased by police as several gun shots ring out.

Reed’s phone continued recording after he was killed. An officer can be heard saying, “I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie” in regards to Reed’s dead body. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the officer’s comments “unacceptable.”

@IMPDnews TRIGGER WARNING: The aftermath of Sean Reed running for his LIFE and being gunned down. the cops were UNAWARE he was filming. in utter disbelief that the first words out of the IMPD officer was “looks like it’s gonna be a closed casket HOMIE” SPREAD THIS. RT RT. pic.twitter.com/sqjxyJE0Wx — REST IN GLORY DREASJON (@_jermajo) May 7, 2020

Police claim that they used a taser on Reed before firing several shots at him. It’s unclear what led to the chase, but police reportedly fired at least 13 shots at Reed.

Because you know the picture they’ll paint. Rest In Peace young king. #SeanReed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFJN75RJlK — Mason Archie, II (@MasonArchie2) May 7, 2020

IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor said that he has “no reason” to believe that the shooting officer “acted inappropriately,” but was waiting to see “how the investigation plays out.”

The fatal shooting was one of three shootings involving the IMPD in less than 8 hours, the Indy Star reports.

“Last night was a difficult night for our entire community filled with tragedy,” Taylor said in another statement on Thursday. “I know to many in the community, they say talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. So that is my commitment to the city. … We will act with transparency, we will act with fairness, we will act with compassion.”

On Thursday (May 7), a candlelight vigil was held where the shooting occurred. Several people also gathered outside of the IMPD headquarters to protest Reed's shooting.

NEW VIDEO: Dozens of protestors outside the City County Building with is also IMPD’s Headquarters. They are here for Sean Reed. pic.twitter.com/MXnnvoZGKv — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 7, 2020

Reed graduated from the U.S. Air Force basic training in 2018. His sister said that he was “loved by so many people.”

“No, he didn’t make the best choice,” said Reed’s aunt Temesha Crockett. “He probably could have pulled over. He probably could have stayed in the car. That does not mean it was okay for the police to shoot him 12 -15 times.”