Spike Lee Reveals Release Date For Netflix War Drama ‘Da 5 Bloods’

The film centers around four Black veterans.

Spike Lee's upcoming film, Da 5 Bloods, has landed a release date. The war drama, chronicling the stories of Black Vietnam veterans, is set to debut on Netflix next month.

Lee made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday (May 7). “Da new Spike Lee joint — 'DA 5 Bloods' will be streaming out onto [the] world on Friday, June 12. Please check it out,” tweeted the Brooklyn native.

God Thursday Morning. DA New Spike Lee Joint-DA 5 BLOODS Will Be Streaming Out Onto World On Friday,June 12th. Please Check It Out. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. Peace And Love. Be Safe. pic.twitter.com/pC86pe2hcC — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

Starring Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Chadwick Boseman, the two hour and 34-minute film centers around four veterans who return to Vietnam decades after the war to find the remains of their fallen squad leader, and the stash of gold that he helped them hide. The cast also features Jean Reno, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Melanie Thierry, Norm Lewis, and Van Veronica Ngo.

Da 5 Bloods was written by Lee, Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Willmott. Lee and Willmott previously collaborated on Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman, the latter of which earned Lee his first Academy Award.

In other news, the 63-year-old director debuted a visual dedication to the Big Apple amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-minute short film is described as a “Love Letter to it’s People,” and showcases various New York landmarks while Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” plays in the background

Watch the film below.