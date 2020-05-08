Spike Lee Reveals Release Date For Netflix War Drama ‘Da 5 Bloods’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is stepping into her standup bag with her upcoming HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!.
On Saturday, June 6, the Nigerian-American star is set to debut her first hour-long program which "takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them."
Orji took to her Twitter account to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming special. "Y'all!! THINGS JUST GOT REAL!! @HBO dun let ya'gurl travel back to Lagos and the DMV to PUT ON for my cities in a major way," she typed in a tweet. "And you all get to see the hilarity unfold in my first HBO comedy special on June 6th. Let's GHOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!"
The HBO special was filmed before a live studio audience in Washington, D.C.'s Howard Theatre and features personal footage from her trip back to Lagos, Nigeria earlier this year. You can catch Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! on June 6 at 10 pm ET on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.
Jordan Peele has another horror-themed project on the way. The trailer for Lovecraft Country, a forthcoming HBO series executive produced by Peele and J.J Abrams, debuted on Friday (May 1).
Based on a 2016 novel of the same name, Lovercraft Country takes place in the 1950s, and chronicles the story of Atticus Black (played by Jonathan Majors). The trailer unfolds as Black and his Uncle George (played by Courtney B. Vance) and friend, Letitia, (played Jurnee Smollett-Bell) embark on a road trip through the segregated Jim Crow South to find his missing father.
Along the way, the trio experience the first-hand horrors of racism that leads to a struggle for survival.
Lovecraft Country was created by Misha Green, who is also an executive producer on the series, which premieres in August. The show is produced through Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros.
Watch the trailer below.
Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.
“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”
Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.
With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.
Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.