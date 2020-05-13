Stevie Wonder’s 70th Birthday Celebrated With 24-Hour Virtual Jam Session

Happy Birthday Stevie!

In celebration of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Questlove and DJ D-Nice hit the turntables to play some of the music icon’s many hits. The 24-hour Instagram Live music party kicked off at midnight on Wednesday (May 13).

Streaming live from an Instagram account launched by Wonder's family, the rotating DJ set switched up ever four hours, with Questlove taking the first shift from midnight to 4 a.m. (EST). His set was followed by Giles Peterson, DJ Tara, and Natasha Diggs.

DJ D-Nice picked up the late afternoon/evening shift, while DJ Spinna rounds out the daylong virtual extravaganza.

With a career that has lasted over 50 years, Wonder’s vast music catalog includes “Superstition,” “Living for the City,” “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Sir Duke,” and his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The milestone 70th birthday marks an extra-special celebration for Wonder who successfully underwent a kidney transplant last year.

The Michigan native, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, launched his career at the age of 11. Two years later, a 13-year-old Wonder made history as the youngest recording artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Wonder is also the second Black musician in history to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song which he won in 1985 for “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”