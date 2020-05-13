Stevie Wonder’s 70th Birthday Celebrated With 24-Hour Virtual Jam Session

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
John Legend is readying the release of his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, out next month. The EGOT winner debuted the music video for the album's title track on Tuesday's (May 12) episode of The Voice.
Fans across the globe were asked to submit clips to be included in the music video. The visual highlights the many ways in which people are staying connected during the global pandemic.
“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” says Legend. “We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”
Bigger Love, which is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, debuts on June 19.
Check out the music video below.
Fresh off an eventful Moth’s Day Weekend, Future announced the release of his new album, High Off Life, dropping this Friday (May 15).
The Atlanta rapper revealed the album tracklist on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 12). The 21-track release includes Future’s “Life Is Good” collaboration with Drake (plus the remix) along with guest appearances Da Baby, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, NBA Youngboy and Doe Boy.
In a recent interview with XXL, Future described his new album as a celebration of life. “It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life. So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.”
Peep the High Off Life tracklist below.
It’s official, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say So” (remix). The duo bested Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce-assisted “Savage” (Remix”) which came in second place on the charts, it was still a historic week for rap and for Black artists as four Black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.
Minaj took to Twitter to thank her fans and joked about Doja's promise to show her boobs if the single went No. 1.
“I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?”
I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020
The “Say So” remix marks the first chart topper for Doja and Minaj, the latter of whom has scored more than 100 placements on the charts throughout her career. In addition, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a No. 1 hit, Billboard reports.
Megan’s “Savage” remix rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the charts thanks to an assist from Queen Bey. Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi, debuted at No. 7.