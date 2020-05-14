Teyana Taylor Gives Sneak Peek Of “Bare Wit Me” Music Video

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The genres of hip-hop and R&B are truly winning in the midst of today's new norm that is self-quarantining. After going head-to-head for a loving Verzuz battle, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott's music grew in streaming numbers by over 300 percent.
According to Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Badu and Scott's digital music catalog "saw a combined rise from 2 million to 6 million" in streaming after Saturday’s highly-anticipated Instagram Live session. On the Thursday and Friday prior to the event, the ladies tallied a total of 2.1 million streams. On Saturday and the following day, Badu and Scott's respective catalogs raked in 6.7 million streams in the United States.
Of the songs in Badu's discography, Badu’s most-streamed song was her debut single “On & On” (1996) which grew by 129%. On Scott's end, "A Long Walk" (2001) received the most spins and rose by 232%.
On top of their songs gaining traction on streaming platforms, Badu and Scott's magical 3-hour "battle" (which was more of a music appreciation session) garnered over 1 billion impressions. With Babyface and Teddy Riley's Verzuz session having yielded streaming growth and Swizz Beatz's and Timbaland's well-curated battles joining the ranks of must-see programming on social media, it's safe to say that "The Verzuz Effect" is very real.
Who's next up on the Verzuz battlefront? Ludacris and Nelly go toe-to-toe on Saturday, May 16 at 7 pm ET on their respective Instagram accounts.
John Legend is readying the release of his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, out next month. The EGOT winner debuted the music video for the album's title track on Tuesday's (May 12) episode of The Voice.
Fans across the globe were asked to submit clips to be included in the music video. The visual highlights the many ways in which people are staying connected during the global pandemic.
“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” says Legend. “We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”
Bigger Love, which is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, debuts on June 19.
Check out the music video below.
In celebration of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Questlove and DJ D-Nice hit the turntables to play some of the music icon’s many hits. The 24-hour Instagram Live music party kicked off at midnight on Wednesday (May 13).
Streaming live from an Instagram account launched by Wonder's family, the rotating DJ set switched up ever four hours, with Questlove taking the first shift from midnight to 4 a.m. (EST). His set was followed by Giles Peterson, DJ Tara, and Natasha Diggs.
TONIGHT at Midnight EDT / 9PM PDT!!! Birthday celebration of Stevie Wonder hosted by his family! For 24 Hours straight, listen to: @questlove Midnight-4AM EDT (9PM-1AM PDT) @gillespeterson 4AM-8AM EDT (9AM-1PM GMT+1) @djtaranyc 8AM-12PM EDT (5AM-9AM PDT) @natashadiggs 12PM-4PM EDT (9AM-1PM PDT) @dnice 4PM-8PM EDT (1PM-5PM PDT) @djspinna 8PM EDT (5PM PDT) - Until... Enjoy 24 hours of #StevieWonderClassics!
DJ D-Nice picked up the late afternoon/evening shift, while DJ Spinna rounds out the daylong virtual extravaganza.
With a career that has lasted over 50 years, Wonder’s vast music catalog includes “Superstition,” “Living for the City,” “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Sir Duke,” and his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
The milestone 70th birthday marks an extra-special celebration for Wonder who successfully underwent a kidney transplant last year.
The Michigan native, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, launched his career at the age of 11. Two years later, a 13-year-old Wonder made history as the youngest recording artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Wonder is also the second Black musician in history to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song which he won in 1985 for “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”