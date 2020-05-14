Teyana Taylor Gives Sneak Peek Of “Bare Wit Me” Music Video

The Harlem native pays homage to Michael Jackson's “Smooth Criminal.”

Teyana Taylor is giving fans a sneak peek of her music video for the single, “Bare Wit Me,” off her upcoming project, The Album.

The Michael Jackson-inspired teaser, released on Thursday (May 14), went viral almost immediately, wracking up more than 1 million views on Taylor's Instagram and millions of views across Twitter.

In the video clip, Taylor pays homage to the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal” (and possible nods to Janet's “Alright” music video) with a colorful spin. “No games this time around,” the Harlem native wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Taylor unveiled the cover art for The Album, featuring Grace Jones-esque imagery.

View this post on Instagram “THE ALBUM”• June 2020 📸: @danielsannwald A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on May 7, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Taylor's new project is a followup to her 2018 debut studio album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy). In an Instagram Live interview with Red Bull promoting her documentary, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, Taylor announced that The Album is officially done.

“Y’all gonna be so happy,” she said last month. “This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head-boppers. It’s not super-fast. You can dance and you can cry and you can ride.”

The Album is scheduled to debut next month.

Check out the “Bare Wit Me” teaser below.