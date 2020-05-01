Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message In Honor Of Daughter Gigi’s Birthday

“You are part of MY SOUL forever.”

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, on what would have been her 14th birthday. In honor of the special day, Bryant posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Friday (May 1).

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

In another post, Bryant urged fans to consider wearing red and partake in an act of kindness in honor of the teen.“Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures,” the grieving mother and wife captioned a snapshot of a red bracelet with Gigi name and nickname. “Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

Gigi passed away in a helicopter crash in January alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, and seven others. The young athlete played basketball for her school team and aspired to follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming a professional basketball player. The WNBA honored Gigi last month during the league’s draft day last month.

Bryant honored her daughter and husband during a public memorial service held at the Los Angeles Staples Center in February.

“My baby girl. Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning,” said the mother of four. “There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri, and I thought she had left to school without saying goodbye. I text and say, ‘No kiss?’ And Gianna would reply with, ‘Mama, I kissed you. You were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.’ She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me, and she was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy's girl, but I know she loved her mama, and she would always show me and tell me that she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”