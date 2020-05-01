vanessa-bryant-GettyImages-547400436-1588373239
Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message In Honor Of Daughter Gigi’s Birthday

May 1, 2020 - 7:17 pm by VIBE Staff

“You are part of MY SOUL forever.”

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, on what would have been her 14th birthday. In honor of the special day, Bryant posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on Friday (May 1).

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

In another post, Bryant urged fans to consider wearing red and partake in an act of kindness in honor of the teen.“Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures,” the grieving mother and wife captioned a snapshot of a red bracelet with Gigi name and nickname. “Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

Gigi passed away in a helicopter crash in January alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, and seven others. The young athlete played basketball for her school team and aspired to follow in her father’s footsteps by becoming a professional basketball player. The WNBA honored Gigi last month during the league’s draft day last month.

Bryant honored her daughter and husband during a public memorial service held at the Los Angeles Staples Center in February.

“My baby girl. Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning,” said the mother of four. “There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri, and I thought she had left to school without saying goodbye. I text and say, ‘No kiss?’ And Gianna would reply with, ‘Mama, I kissed you. You were asleep and I didn't want to wake you.’ She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me, and she was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy's girl, but I know she loved her mama, and she would always show me and tell me that she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”

In This Story:

Popular

Ex-New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin Released From Prison Due To Pandemic

From the Web

More on Vibe

Jordan Peele attends the 'US' movie premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Watch The Chilling Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Lovecraft Country’

Jordan Peele has another horror-themed project on the way. The trailer for Lovecraft Country, a forthcoming HBO series executive produced by Peele and J.J Abrams, debuted on Friday (May 1).

Based on a 2016 novel of the same name, Lovercraft Country takes place in the 1950s, and chronicles the story of Atticus Black (played by Jonathan Majors). The trailer unfolds as Black and his Uncle George (played by Courtney B. Vance) and friend, Letitia, (played Jurnee Smollett-Bell) embark on a road trip through the segregated Jim Crow South to find his missing father.

Along the way, the trio experience the first-hand horrors of racism that leads to a struggle for survival.

Lovecraft Country was created by Misha Green, who is also an executive producer on the series, which premieres in August. The show is produced through Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros.

Watch the trailer below.

 

Continue Reading
issa-rae-insecure-renewed-season-5-1-1588362959
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Renewed For 5th Season, 'Love Birds' Gets Premiere Date

Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.

With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.

Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.

Continue Reading

Erykah Badu To Lead A Guided Meditation Session This Weekend

As we all try to find ways to ease the anxiety and stress surrounding today's pandemic, Erykah Badu aka Badulla Oblongata is stepping up to lead a guided meditation session on Saturday (May 2).

The beloved artist is teaming up with London-based NTS Radio to deliver a tranquil, singing bowl and drum-assisted sitting as part of NTS's 24-hour, Jameson Whiskey-partnered event, Remote Utopias.

The takeover — which includes a festival-like lineup featuring the likes of singer Jorja Smith, producer Skrillex, grime artist Jme and actor Jonah Hill — will also serve as a fundraising event for The Global FoodBanking Network's mission of helping "nourish the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚠️ REMOTE UTOPIAS ⚠️ full line up out now. Raising funds for @foodbanking, supported by @jamesonwhiskey. Link in bio.

A post shared by NTS Radio (@nts_radio) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

In related news, Badu launched her own platform and live-streamed a 3-part "Quarantine Concert" series where fans experienced exclusive performances, chatted with fellow viewers, and copped one of a kind merch, ranging from crystal-based water bottles, oversized hoodies and more.

Tune in to Ms. Badu's hour-long session tomorrow (May 2) at 5:25 pm EST on NTS.Live or on the NTS Radio mobile app. In the meantime, peep a teaser for Ms. Badu's upcoming session above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

3d ago

Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio Will Be Televised

News

23h ago

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Gigi’s Birthday In Heartfelt Post

News

1d ago

Erykah Badu To Lead A Guided Meditation Session This Weekend