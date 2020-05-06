Vanessa Bryant Finds A Love Letter From Kobe Bryant On Her Birthday

“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita.”

Vanessa Bryant uncovered a special surprise from her late husband, Kobe Bryant, just in time for her 38th birthday. The NBA legend penned a letter to his wife prior to his death.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled 'To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi.' I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (May 5). “It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.

“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus, she added of Kobe and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. “Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”

In addition to the letter, Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter Capri, wearing her late daughter, Gigi's outfit.

Last Friday (May 1), the mother of four celebrated what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday with a sweet dedication that read in part, “ I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

Gigi and Kobe passed away in a helicopter accident in January. Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company behind the fatal trip.

The basketball star was taking his daughter and six others to his Mamba Sports Academy when the aircraft crashed. Everyone aboard the flight perished, including the pilot.