Beenie Man Vs. Bounty Killer
Walter Chin

VIBE x Boomshots Exclusive! Watch Beenie Man & Bounty Killer Speak On Their Careers And Highly Anticipated Verzuz Battle

May 22, 2020 - 9:43 pm by Rob Kenner

The ultimate celebration clash is set for May 23rd at 8pm est, between dancehall music's titans, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. The Jamaican champion sounds will ring throughout the world via Instagram for the reggae loving masses.

Ever since the whole Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created social media battle platform Verzuz wave kicked off, bringing a much-needed spark of joy and excitement to the dreadful pandemic grind, those of us who love and respect dancehall music and Jamaican sound system culture have been asking ourselves when (if ever) the world would finally recognize that this whole digital sensation was based on the concept of sound clash. Which is to say that it’s all rooted in the rich history of Jamaican music, which gave us cultural icons like Bob Marley (respect is always due) and Kool Herc, who became The Godfather of Hip Hop by transplanting Yard-style sound system tactics/techniques/technology to the Bronx, and King Tubby the Dub master (who really invented the remix way before Puff Daddy) and Daddy U-Roy, who became the world’s first “rap star” by recording three chart-topping hits in 1969 that served to “Wake The Town and Tell The People” that “deejay” music was not just a matter of toasting and boasting in the dancehall, it was an art form unto itself.

As Buju Banton once said, “I could go on and on the full has never been told.” Let’s just say that this Bounty Killer Verzuz Beenie Man battle has been a long time coming—no wonder some are predicting it might be the biggest one yet. Beenie and Bounty are two of the most legendary icons in dancehall. Who better to represent the Art of War live on the ‘Gram? Their rivalry is the stuff of legend, but has always been governed by respect for one another, for the music and for the culture.

Needless to say, Beenie and Bounty have been rocking with VIBE and Boomshots from early. When we went to Jamaica in 1998 to shoot a big photo essay with Stone Love sound system, the Doctor and the Warlord came together for an iconic photo that’s still being reposted decades later. So it was only right that they would tap in with us via IG Live for a reasoning on the night before their historic 2020 Verzuz battle. Despite a few technical difficulties, Beenie and Bounty respected Boomshots enough to give Reshma B some classic interviews. Listen closely and you might just learn how their rivalry was first born, how they inspired each other along the way, and what keeps these ghetto youths from the hard side of Kingston, Jamaica as they take it to the world. As Killer put it, “We don’t do this for the funds, we do it for the fun.” The whole dancehall massive is ready for the *lyrical* war. But do remember that this Saturday’s clash is all about respect

Beenie Man

Bounty Killer

Notorious B.I.G Portrait
The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) poses for a portrait in 1994 in New York City, New York.
Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Celebrate The Late Great Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's 48th Birthday With Five Mega Mixes

March 9th, 1997 is the date that we lost one of the most prolific MC's to ever rock a rhyme. With that horrific day cemented in the lexicon of hip-hop history, some of his close friends and family will not promote those 24 hours as "Biggie Day" and opt to use his birthday, May 21st, as the legend's true celebratory time. In the 23 years since his passing, we've seen so many musical odes to the man we call Frank White, Biggie Smalls or just plain ole BIG. In recent times, a few DJs and music curators have pushed playlists, mixes and all out musical tributes.

Taking a few of these projects into account, we are highlighting some of the ones that have caught our attention, as showing the King of New York in his best light as a musical legend gone way before his time. Check out the offerings presented and let us know on our social media platforms if you know of some dope mixes or music lists that should be added to this group. Love live B.I.G.!

J.PERIOD Presents The Live Mixtape: Notorious Edition [B.I.G. Tribute]. Recorded LIVE on April 13, 2020.

DJ Tiger & Full Blast Radio present: The Notorious James Brown, Vol. 2. The mashup project featuring the late great Notorious B.I.G. with soul icon James Brown.

DJ Mister Cee: The Best Of Biggie (1995)

Nas Kingston: Notorious BIG - The Big Tape Vol. 02 (Instrumentals)

DJ Finesse: B.I.G. over DJ Premier (Beats)

New Video: Problem Honors The Late Nipsey Hussle Over A Classic Janet Jackson Track Flip

"Young dreamers trying to run L.A..." is how Compton's Problem describes the ambition that he and his brother-in-hood-arms, Nipsey Hussle, had while on their come-up in the rap game in his new single, "Janet Freestyle (Remix).” The song encapsulates the essence of friendship between two men that respected each other's grind to the top and what it means to honor someone's life in their absence. 

“I just want to say with this song that I hope we start loving our people while they are here instead of waiting for a tragedy to happen before we give out flowers," Problem states with intensity. "I hate that we are learning the hard way that you truly don’t know what you got till it’s gone.” And mentioning that last statement, Problem drew inspiration for the ode by a certain mega star's hit tune from the 90s. “I originally recorded the song alone on my balcony to the beat from Janet Jackson’s ‘Got ‘till It’s Gone,’" he details. “Then I played it for Mike & Keys (producers that worked closely with Nipsey Hussle) and it immediately struck a nerve in them. So they added their magic to flip it for this tribute." The extra love and care for the musical backdrop to this track doesn't stop there as Problem explains, "producer E. Dan came with the keys, then my brother Terrace Martin blessed it with saxophone and vocoder to tie it all together." The somber yet soulful vibe is felt when the track is played.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Coffee & Kush Chronicles: Episode 001 “The Music is The Boss” Co - starring @mrrmiles354 - producer @djkai354 - producer @warmbedrooms - engineer —————————————————— ☕️💨 #Coffee & #Kush

A post shared by Problem (@problem354) on May 19, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

Visually the scenes are full of green pastures and spacious sunny L.A. skies. It was the goal views that Problem was looking to achieve. "For the video, (director) Joshy Gonz found that perfect location. He co-directed my film, A Compton Story, so he knew right away what I needed visually for this special song.”

Problem recently spoke with VIBE about the 20-minute short film, which is the precursor to his upcoming album on May 29th, Coffee & Kush Vol. 1, coming out on Diamond Lane/Rostrum Records.

 

Distant Relatives
Distant Relatives

Boomshots Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Damian Marley And Nas' 'Distant Relatives' Collab Album

Ten years ago today, May 18th, Damian Marley and Nas released Distant Relatives, a groundbreaking collaborative album between two of the most prodigious lyricists in their respective genres. The album has stood up well over the ensuing decade, taking its place in the highest ranks of both artists’ rich catalogs. As its title suggests, Distant Relatives was conceived as a way of building bridges between two major artists representing the kindred musical traditions of hip hop and reggae. It remains the first and only full-length project of its kind.

Described by The New York Times as “A Mash Up on Behalf of Mother Africa,” Distant Relatives was constructed around a diverse array of samples, ranging from classic reggae to dancehall/hip hop to Ethiopian jazz. A decade later, the wide-ranging genre known as “Afro Beats” occupy a place of power within the global music market, and artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Stonebwoy are well known to listeners all over the world. But in 2010 the idea of a rapper from Queensbridge and a dancehall DJ from Kingston was a forward-thinking concept—though hardly out of character for two sons of respected musicians who had been raised with a deep and abiding respect for African culture.

In the lead single “As We Enter,” Nas and D trade intricate bars over a Mulatu Astatke breakbeat. “My man’ll speak patois,” Nas rhymes, “and i can speak rap star.” He concluded his verse with a Swahili greeting “Habari gani,” to which Damian replied “Nzuri sana,” as if they were two friends chatting on the streets of Nairobi.

“That’s the way Jah planned it,” said Damian when I asked how the project came together during a recent chat aboard the most recent Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. The artists first discovered their creative chemistry while recording the track “Road to Zion,” which appeared on Jr. Gong’s Grammy-winning classic Welcome to Jamrock.

It was Marley's manager Dan Dalton who suggested they get back in the studio to record an EP and the rest, as they say, is history. “We were both so excited,” Damian says, “we decided to make it a full-length album.” Check out the full convo on Boomshots IG:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today marks the 10th anniversary of #DistantRelatives the classic collaborative album between two lyrical giants of their respective genres, @damianmarley & @nas. During last December’s @welcometojamrockreggaecruise I had the opportunity to reason with Damian about the project. Check out this video highlight courtesy of @rgat and read more thoughts on the impact of ‘Distant Relatives’ over at @vibemagazine . 💥💣🔫#Boomshots

A post shared by Word Sound & Power (@boomshots) on May 18, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

The pair would go on to tour the world together in support of Distant Relatives, an experience that left him creatively re-energized. “It was the conversations,” he reflected in an interview by Rob Marriott. “It was the music that we were choosing. Those things opened me up. They took me to a different place, and it freed me up from the bullshit. It kept my shit real. That’s how I approach everything now. I don’t waste time entertaining you with a verse.”

Although plans for a 10th anniversary tour were postponed by the Covid 19 pandemic, tonight would be a great time to run this classic project back and rediscover the thrill of two masters sharpening their lyrical swords.

