Celebrate The Late Great Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace's 48th Birthday With Five Mega Mixes
March 9th, 1997 is the date that we lost one of the most prolific MC's to ever rock a rhyme. With that horrific day cemented in the lexicon of hip-hop history, some of his close friends and family will not promote those 24 hours as "Biggie Day" and opt to use his birthday, May 21st, as the legend's true celebratory time. In the 23 years since his passing, we've seen so many musical odes to the man we call Frank White, Biggie Smalls or just plain ole BIG. In recent times, a few DJs and music curators have pushed playlists, mixes and all out musical tributes.
Taking a few of these projects into account, we are highlighting some of the ones that have caught our attention, as showing the King of New York in his best light as a musical legend gone way before his time. Check out the offerings presented and let us know on our social media platforms if you know of some dope mixes or music lists that should be added to this group. Love live B.I.G.!
J.PERIOD Presents The Live Mixtape: Notorious Edition [B.I.G. Tribute]. Recorded LIVE on April 13, 2020.
DJ Tiger & Full Blast Radio present: The Notorious James Brown, Vol. 2. The mashup project featuring the late great Notorious B.I.G. with soul icon James Brown.
DJ Mister Cee: The Best Of Biggie (1995)
Nas Kingston: Notorious BIG - The Big Tape Vol. 02 (Instrumentals)
DJ Finesse: B.I.G. over DJ Premier (Beats)
"Young dreamers trying to run L.A..." is how Compton's Problem describes the ambition that he and his brother-in-hood-arms, Nipsey Hussle, had while on their come-up in the rap game in his new single, "Janet Freestyle (Remix).” The song encapsulates the essence of friendship between two men that respected each other's grind to the top and what it means to honor someone's life in their absence.
“I just want to say with this song that I hope we start loving our people while they are here instead of waiting for a tragedy to happen before we give out flowers," Problem states with intensity. "I hate that we are learning the hard way that you truly don’t know what you got till it’s gone.” And mentioning that last statement, Problem drew inspiration for the ode by a certain mega star's hit tune from the 90s. “I originally recorded the song alone on my balcony to the beat from Janet Jackson’s ‘Got ‘till It’s Gone,’" he details. “Then I played it for Mike & Keys (producers that worked closely with Nipsey Hussle) and it immediately struck a nerve in them. So they added their magic to flip it for this tribute." The extra love and care for the musical backdrop to this track doesn't stop there as Problem explains, "producer E. Dan came with the keys, then my brother Terrace Martin blessed it with saxophone and vocoder to tie it all together." The somber yet soulful vibe is felt when the track is played.
Coffee & Kush Chronicles: Episode 001 "The Music is The Boss"
Visually the scenes are full of green pastures and spacious sunny L.A. skies. It was the goal views that Problem was looking to achieve. "For the video, (director) Joshy Gonz found that perfect location. He co-directed my film, A Compton Story, so he knew right away what I needed visually for this special song.”
Problem recently spoke with VIBE about the 20-minute short film, which is the precursor to his upcoming album on May 29th, Coffee & Kush Vol. 1, coming out on Diamond Lane/Rostrum Records.
Ten years ago today, May 18th, Damian Marley and Nas released Distant Relatives, a groundbreaking collaborative album between two of the most prodigious lyricists in their respective genres. The album has stood up well over the ensuing decade, taking its place in the highest ranks of both artists’ rich catalogs. As its title suggests, Distant Relatives was conceived as a way of building bridges between two major artists representing the kindred musical traditions of hip hop and reggae. It remains the first and only full-length project of its kind.
Described by The New York Times as “A Mash Up on Behalf of Mother Africa,” Distant Relatives was constructed around a diverse array of samples, ranging from classic reggae to dancehall/hip hop to Ethiopian jazz. A decade later, the wide-ranging genre known as “Afro Beats” occupy a place of power within the global music market, and artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Stonebwoy are well known to listeners all over the world. But in 2010 the idea of a rapper from Queensbridge and a dancehall DJ from Kingston was a forward-thinking concept—though hardly out of character for two sons of respected musicians who had been raised with a deep and abiding respect for African culture.
In the lead single “As We Enter,” Nas and D trade intricate bars over a Mulatu Astatke breakbeat. “My man’ll speak patois,” Nas rhymes, “and i can speak rap star.” He concluded his verse with a Swahili greeting “Habari gani,” to which Damian replied “Nzuri sana,” as if they were two friends chatting on the streets of Nairobi.
“That’s the way Jah planned it,” said Damian when I asked how the project came together during a recent chat aboard the most recent Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. The artists first discovered their creative chemistry while recording the track “Road to Zion,” which appeared on Jr. Gong’s Grammy-winning classic Welcome to Jamrock.
It was Marley's manager Dan Dalton who suggested they get back in the studio to record an EP and the rest, as they say, is history. “We were both so excited,” Damian says, “we decided to make it a full-length album.” Check out the full convo on Boomshots IG:
Today marks the 10th anniversary of #DistantRelatives the classic collaborative album between two lyrical giants of their respective genres, @damianmarley & @nas. During last December’s @welcometojamrockreggaecruise I had the opportunity to reason with Damian about the project. Check out this video highlight courtesy of @rgat and read more thoughts on the impact of ‘Distant Relatives’ over at @vibemagazine . 💥💣🔫#Boomshots
The pair would go on to tour the world together in support of Distant Relatives, an experience that left him creatively re-energized. “It was the conversations,” he reflected in an interview by Rob Marriott. “It was the music that we were choosing. Those things opened me up. They took me to a different place, and it freed me up from the bullshit. It kept my shit real. That’s how I approach everything now. I don’t waste time entertaining you with a verse.”
Although plans for a 10th anniversary tour were postponed by the Covid 19 pandemic, tonight would be a great time to run this classic project back and rediscover the thrill of two masters sharpening their lyrical swords.