Watch The Chilling Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Lovecraft Country’

The series debuts on HBO in August.

Jordan Peele has another horror-themed project on the way. The trailer for Lovecraft Country, a forthcoming HBO series executive produced by Peele and J.J Abrams, debuted on Friday (May 1).

Based on a 2016 novel of the same name, Lovercraft Country takes place in the 1950s, and chronicles the story of Atticus Black (played by Jonathan Majors). The trailer unfolds as Black and his Uncle George (played by Courtney B. Vance) and friend, Letitia, (played Jurnee Smollett-Bell) embark on a road trip through the segregated Jim Crow South to find his missing father.

Along the way, the trio experience the first-hand horrors of racism that leads to a struggle for survival.

Lovecraft Country was created by Misha Green, who is also an executive producer on the series, which premieres in August. The show is produced through Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros.

Watch the trailer below.