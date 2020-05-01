Jordan Peele attends the 'US' movie premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Watch The Chilling Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Lovecraft Country’

May 1, 2020 - 8:54 pm by VIBE Staff

The series debuts on HBO in August.

Jordan Peele has another horror-themed project on the way. The trailer for Lovecraft Country, a forthcoming HBO series executive produced by Peele and J.J Abrams, debuted on Friday (May 1).

Based on a 2016 novel of the same name, Lovercraft Country takes place in the 1950s, and chronicles the story of Atticus Black (played by Jonathan Majors). The trailer unfolds as Black and his Uncle George (played by Courtney B. Vance) and friend, Letitia, (played Jurnee Smollett-Bell) embark on a road trip through the segregated Jim Crow South to find his missing father.

Along the way, the trio experience the first-hand horrors of racism that leads to a struggle for survival.

Lovecraft Country was created by Misha Green, who is also an executive producer on the series, which premieres in August. The show is produced through Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros.

Watch the trailer below.

 

issa-rae-insecure-renewed-season-5-1-1588362959
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Renewed For 5th Season, 'Love Birds' Gets Premiere Date

Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.

With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.

Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.

Continue Reading
Janet Jackson Celebrates Park Theater Residency Debut With "Metamorphosis" After Party At On The Record
David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM

Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

Janet Jackson could be the next legend whose story will be chronicled in a biopic. According to The Jasmine Brand, the top-secret project is in the early stages of development but production on the film was allegedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the 53-year-old music icon announced her Black Diamond album and an accompanying world tour. “I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a world tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,’” Jackson tweeted in February. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

It’s unclear if Jackson’s album and tour will also be postponed as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of several concerts, tours, and music festivals.

After officially kicking off her music career in the 1980s, Jackson went on to become one of the top-selling female recording artists in history.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and boasts a massive catalog of hits that include,“That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Anytime, Any Place,” “If”  “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “The Pleasure Principle.”

Continue Reading
Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama
Getty Images

Watch The Trailer For Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary

Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6.  The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).

“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.

The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.

At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.

“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.

“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”

Watch the trailer below.

Continue Reading

