Woman And 5-Year-Old Boy Drown In Pool At Carl Crawford’s Home

The devastating accident occurred during a reported gathering at Crawford's home.

Tragedy struck at the home of Carl Crawford this past weekend. A woman and 5-year-old child drowned during a party at the retired baseball player’s home in Texas on Saturday, reports the Houston Chronicle.

The young boy began to struggle in the pool at which point the woman jumped in to try and save him. The victims, identified as Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi, were unresponsive upon being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Lartigue, a 25-year-old football player, was not related to the young boy whose life she attempted to save. Her family noted that she “loved kids” so they weren’t surprised that she gave her life to help a child.

According to TMZ Sports, Crawford hosted a small gathering of around six people at his home.

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families,” Crawford, who is the founder of the label 1501 Entertainment, said in a statement.

Crawford continued, “After I reached out directly to the families to express my condolences and willingness to stand side by side with them as they grieve through this difficult process, I agreed to share this joint statement on their behalf: We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by our loss. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for all those involved, as we begin the difficult grieving process ahead. Out of respect for the lives that have been lost, we ask that you provide us the necessary privacy required to grieve and properly mourn the loss of our loved ones. Please keep the families in your prayers.”