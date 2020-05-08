Yvonne Orji To Bring The Laughs With 'Momma, I Made It!' HBO Comedy Special

May 8, 2020 - 2:12 pm by Christine Imarenezor

It was either this or medical school.

Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is stepping into her standup bag with her upcoming HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!.

On Saturday, June 6, the Nigerian-American star is set to debut her first hour-long program which "takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them."

Orji took to her Twitter account to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming special. "Y'all!! THINGS JUST GOT REAL!! @HBO dun let ya'gurl travel back to Lagos and the DMV to PUT ON for my cities in a major way," she typed in a tweet. "And you all get to see the hilarity unfold in my first HBO comedy special on June 6th. Let's GHOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!"

The HBO special was filmed before a live studio audience in Washington, D.C.'s Howard Theatre and features personal footage from her trip back to Lagos, Nigeria earlier this year. You can catch Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! on June 6 at 10 pm ET on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.

 

Andre Harrell, Iconic Music Executive And Founder Of Uptown Records, Passes Away

