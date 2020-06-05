BET Invites Donald Trump And Joe Biden To Appear In Juneteenth Special

Solange Knowles joined the chorus of beautiful tributes to Breonna Taylor on what should have been her 27th birthday on Friday (June 5).

“I want to be more like you Breonna Taylor. A better sister, friend, and human. More kind. More positive. More intentional,” wrote Solo. “Less judgmental. Less phased by shit that doesn’t matter. More dependable and moving with more care, light, and love.

“Your friends and cousin say that you were the ‘show up and never disappoint’ friend...that you would throw all negativity out the door. I wish you were there with them all today celebrating. You should be with them all here celebrating in all your radiance. I don’t know WHERE [the f**k] I’d be without my sisters and reading about your life, I know you were all their rock.”

In closing, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer shouted out Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, as well as her sister, relatives, and friends to thank them “for sharing her with the world today.” Solo also thanked and Eva Lewis for writing a Teen Vogue story where Taylor’s loved ones opened up about her life and legacy.

“She always said she was destined for greatness, and now she will be a part of history,” said Palmer.

Taylor was murdered by officers from the Louisville Police Department on March 13. None of the officers have been arrested.

In commemoration of her birthday, social media has been flooded with tributes and calls for justice. A Change.org petition demanding the arrest of Louisville officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and any other “involved in the death and coverup” of her death has reached 4.5 million signatures.

A GoFundMe page launched by Taylor’s family has raised over $4 million and counting, and multiple demonstrations are scheduled to be held this weekend in Taylor's honors.

Check below for tributes from Solange, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Tika Sumpter, and more.

I want to be more like you Breonna Taylor. A better sister, friend, and human. More kind. More positive. More intentional. Less judgmental. Less phased by shit that doesn’t matter. More dependable and moving with more care, light, and love. Your friends and cousin say that you were the “show up and never disappoint” friend...that you would throw all negativity out the door. I wish you were there with them all today celebrating. You should be with them all here celebrating in all your radiance. I don’t know WHERE tf I’d be with out my sisters and reading about your life, I know you were all their rock. Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ju’Niyah ,Katrina ,Alena ,Erinicka ,Clarissa, Preonia, Shatanis.... thank you all for sharing her with the world today. I hope we are all doing due justice by lifting her spirit up in light today. Thank you Eva Lewis for writing a piece that illustrated her beautiful power. I want to be more like you Breonna. Happy Birthday beautiful one 🌹

Happy birthday breonna 💙 #breonnataylor

Breonna Taylor would be 27 today. Her life was taken to soon. Officers must be held accountable. These no-knock warrants are dangerous. #happybirthdaybreonna You deserve so much more. #blm #breonnataylor @gracieleeart

Let’s give #breonnataylor #Justice for her birthday!!! JESUS....she was asleep in her own bed getting her rest to wake up and save lives (as a first responder studying to be a nurse) and her precious life was taken by systemic racism and negligence by the police dept that OUR tax dollars pay for to SERVE AND PROTECT US!!!! NO ONE has been arrested!!!! NO ONE IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE LOSS OF PRECIOUS LIFE!!!!#BLACKLIVESMATTER RIGHT TF NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #LetMyPeopleGo #GODIS #NOTMAN I don’t care how things are looking right now. #GODIS #DarknessNEVERwins #TheTruthALWAYScomesToLight and #TheDevilCantStandIt 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

🗣Today would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday 🗣She was a full-time EMT at TWO hospitals in Louisville, KY 🗣She was an essential worker🗣She was an aspiring nurse & dedicated her life at an early age to helping others 🗣HER KILLERS police officers Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove have not been arrested or fired 🗣She was shot to death in her own home asleep! 🗣Her killers claim “they had the wrong house” 🗣the suspect they were looking for was already in Custody 🗣The police did not knock and were not in uniform 🗣Please help her family get justice 🗣Call 502-696-5300 and tell Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron that your birthday wish for Breonna is that the officers are arrested, charged, and convicted of the murder of BREONNA TAYLOR 🗣SPEAK UP FOR BLACK WOMEN 🗣#SAYHERNAME #justiceforbreonnataylor #defundthepolice sign:standwithbre.com

Today is #BreonnaTaylor’s birthday.#SayHerName. Think of and pray for those closest to her. Dedicate time to work for #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor. Here’s how. RT. Share. #JusticeForBreonna, @GovAndyBeshear @louisvillemayor @LMPD. pic.twitter.com/ee2ZsqyENK

Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old today. On her social media she talks abou 2020 being her year. Instead her loved ones mourn and her killers haven’t been charged. We will never stop fighting for #JusticeForBreonna. #SayHerName! pic.twitter.com/7D4XeqFpus

It’s the Doll’s Birthday. We love you Breonna and we’ll never forget you 🖤🦋 pic.twitter.com/desgduXosh

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF

Justice for Breonna. Click the link in my bio to take action.

