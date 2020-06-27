Bryson Tiller Earns His High School Diploma

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Kanye West forged a 10-year partnership with Gap to bring his creative vision to the 51-year-old struggling retail brand.
The collaboration, announced on Friday (June 25), is a full-circle moment for West who worked at Gap as a teenager. 'Ye rapped about the experience on “Spaceship,” off his debut album, The College Dropout.
“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.
According to TMZ, the collaboration kicks off this month, and West will have an option to renew after 5 years. The fashion retailer reportedly believes West’s line will bring in $1 billion in revenue.
Despite collaborating with Gap, West retains sole ownership of the YEEZY brand, which is valued at more than $2 billion. The YEEZY Gap merch will be unveiled in stores, and online, in 2021.
In other news, West and Kid Cudi released a teaser from the upcoming Kids See Ghost animated show directed by Takashi Murakami.
Watch the preview below.
White actors have a long history of voicing black characters in a notoriously diversity-deficient industry, but the recent uprising over America’s racism epidemic has resulted in a change of heart for Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Netflix’s Big Mouth.
Mike Henry, the voice behind Family Guy character Cleveland Brown, says that he will no longer voice the Black cartoon character. The character landed a spinoff, The Cleveland Show, which aired from 2009 until 2013. The animated series featured Henry in the lead role, along with Sanaa Latahan as the voice of Brown's wife, and Reagan Gomez-Preston and Kevin Michael Richardson as their children.
On Friday (June 26), Henry tweeted that it’s been “an honor” to play Brown for the last 20 years, “But persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
Ahead of Henry's announcement, The Simpson’s released a statement announcing that the show will “no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” The long-running animated sitcom was called out in the 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu, over its stereotypical depiction of the character, Apu, who was voiced by white actor, Hank Azaria. In February, Azaria finally decided to stop voicing the character. “Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore. It just didn’t feel right.”
Earlier in the week, actress Jenny Slate announced that she will stop voicing the Black character “Missy” on Big Mouth.
“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people,” Slate wrote on Instagram. “I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it exited as an example of white privilege and unjust allowance made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.”
Read Slate's full statement below.
Huey, the St. Louis recording artist behind the 2006 hit single “Pop Lock and Drop It,” was killed in a double shooting on Thursday (June 25). He was 32.
According to multiple reports, Huey was gunned down in front of a home owned by his family at around 11 p.m. local time. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were at least 10 witnesses of the shooting, police said.
The rapper, whose birth names was Lawrence Franks Jr., was the youngest of four children. He started his music career at age 15. “Pock Lock and Drop It,” off Huey’s debut album, Notebook Paper, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 2 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. In 2010, Huey released his sophomore album, Redemption, led by the Dorrough-assisted single, “Smile and Wave.” Three years later, Huey signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly imprint to work on his third album which was never released. He did however drop a 2014 mixtape, Project H. He recently released a single “Pulled Away” in April.
“My heart is hurt,” said Frank’s manager, Cooled, told St. Louis Today. “We were on the phone six, seven times yesterday. He was family. He was happy. He was excited about the video and about making a comeback. We believe this was the one.”
After news of Huey’s death began circulating the internet, friends, family and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.
Read tributes to him below.
Jus a lil over a month ago you reached out to me & said.. "Corleone..we gotta do a party together.. i wanna do a exclusive pool party in a exclusive spot.. lets find one...".. Damn bro.. this hit hard... Rest well my friend.. #HueHef #BabyHuey #MrPopLock&Dropit #CashCrew #ForeverHuey
So we all from stl and we all had a dream that came true. I remember both @cashkrew_itsheftho and @jkwonjones314 managers would ask me to talk to them cause they wurr a lil wilder than I was but we wurr all young and wurr enjoying ourselves. I did talk to them as hey would listen for the time being hahaha but of course went right back to what we all do when we young HAVE FUN AND DO WHAT WE WANT!😎 I wish Huey was still hurr cause it was to early for him to leave but he didn’t make that decision someone else did and it wasn’t god it was the gunman when he took his life. We all three hung out this night in vegas before and after the performance we did with nelly that night. It was a memorable night and I won’t forget it because it was Stl history and it will forever be
#RipHuey..!!!! You will be missed nephew.!! #STL..!!!
