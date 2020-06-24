Camille Cosby Speaks Out After Pennsylvania Court Grants Appeal For Bill Cosby

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jadakiss and Fabolous are next in cue for an upcoming Verzuz battle, and the internet is already hyped at the thought of witnessing a monstrous moment in hip-hop history. The rap icons will go head-to-head in a live battle scheduled for next Monday (June 29).
The lineup was announced by the official Verzuz social media accounts on Wednesday (June 24), with co-signs from Fab and Jada, the latter of whom jokingly wrote on Instagram, “Gotta give the people what they want lol.”
Back in the Zone this Monday @jadakiss vs @myfabolouslife @verzuztv live & @appletv for HD🙌🏽 drinks by @CIROC Gotta give the people what they want lol
Jada and Fab are the latest music titans to align with Verzuz, which has given us epic quarantine battles including Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, Beanie Man vs. Bounty Killer, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and Erika Badu vs. Jill Scott.
Next Monday’s digital showdown will be streamed live on the Verzuz TV Instagram account and Apple Music.
A Georgia grand jury indicted Travis and Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said at a press conference on Wednesday (June 24).
Bryan and the McMichael are each charged with malice murder, as well as four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
BREAKING: a grand jury has indicted Greg + Travis McMichael and William Bryan on murder charges in #AhmaudArbery’s death.
Read the indictment here: pic.twitter.com/ASSMQ2iCh2
— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 24, 2020
Arbery, 25, was killed in February while out for a jog in his Georgia neighborhood. His story didn't gain national attention until nearly two months later, when Bryan's cell phone footage of the murder was leaked by an attorney who consulted with the three men. The video shows Arbery being cornered by the McMichaels and shot to death as Bryan filmed the violent incident. The McMichaels, who are father and son, claim that they mistook Arbery for a supposed robbery suspect and were attempting a citizen’s arrest that turned fatal.
Arbery’s murder strengthened calls for Georgia introduce legislation against hate crimes. On Tuesday (June 23), the state legislature finally approved a hate crime bill which will impose harsher “sentencing of defendants for crimes involving bias or prejudice.”
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, reacted to the legislation in an interview Atlanta’s 11Alive. “I’m happy that Ahmaud’s name will be part of such big change, but at the same time, I have to snap back into reality that Ahmaud is gone, but his name will live forever.”
A high school valedictorian with a perfect school attendance record is preparing to begin her college journey. Ashanti Palmer, a graduating senior at in Mount Vernon, N.Y., earned more than $430,000 in college scholarships.
The high school senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School, and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program, has never missed a day from Pre-K to high school. Due to the global pandemic, Palmer's and her fellow high school graduates participated in a virtual graduation last week.
“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” said Palmer. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”
Palmer will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Upstate New York. After college, Palmer plans to open a research company aimed at encouraging women of color to enter STEM fields.
Check out the video below for more on Palmer’s extraordinary achievements.