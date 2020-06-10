Coachella 2020 Has Officially Been Canceled

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are teaming back up for the new single, “Trollz,” the rap duo announced on social media on Wednesday (June 11).
The “Trollz” music video drops at midnight on Friday (June 12). A percentage of the single's proceeds will go to The Bail Project Inc.
“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who cannot afford to pay bail,” Minaj tweeted, along with a Black Lives Matter hashtag.
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020
View this post on Instagram
nObOdY gOiN To WoRk wiTH HiM No mOrE LINK IN MY BIO ‼️‼️ GO PREORDER TROLLZ RIGHT NOW PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM TROLLZ WILL GO TO BAILING OUT PROTESTERS ❤️
“Trollz” marks the second single from Tekashi since being released from prison early, and his latest collaboration with Minaj after “Fefe.” Last month, Minaj teamed with Doja Cat for the “Say So” remix, which scored the Queens native her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard singles chart.
Minaj isn’t the only artist to link up with the 23-year-old rapper as of late. Akon jumped in the studio with Tekashi to work on an apparent follow-up to his 2003 single, “Locked Up.”
View this post on Instagram
LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon ❤️
Talib Kweli made a major announcement about the forthcoming Black Star album with Yasiin Bey (a.k.a Mos Def) during Wednesday’s (June 3) episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kweli appeared on the late night talks show to discuss social justice topics such as activism, racism, reparations, and police brutality.
In between discussing current events and his solo album, the Brooklyn native dropped a few details about the progress of the Black Star project.
“A lot of people have been hitting me up like 'We need that Black Star album, we need that Black Star album.' Me and Mos Def are in the final stages of the Black Star album,” he revealed. “It's produced completely by Madlib, so shoutout to Madlib and everybody at Oxnard. The new Black Star album is dealing with a lot of this subject matter. I'm working hard to get it out to the people."
The album will be the long-awaited follow-up to the hip-hop duo’s critically acclaimed 1998 debut LP, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. This isn't the first time that Black Star has made mention of the album. In 2018, Yasiin announced that the album was “coming soon.”
Watch Talib’s full interview below.
Megan Thee Stallion is the second female rapper to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the last month. The Houston rapper’s “Savage” remix jumped from fifth place to the top spot this week marking Meg’s first run atop the single’s chart and Beyonce’s seventh No. 1 single overall.
To celebrate, Bey sent Megan a bouquet of flowers.
Beyoncé sent Megan flowers to congratulate her on their #1 with Savage Remix 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Q1bWwFm9LC
— Megan Daily (@HottieSource) May 26, 2020
The “Savage” remix gave Meg her first No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart, and returned to the top spot on the Hot Rap Songs tally. The track also climbed four slots to top the Digital Song Sales chart. The single marks a special achievement for Beyonce who joins Mariah Carey as the only two artists to earn No. 1’s in the 2000s, the 2010, and 2020s.
In addition to making chart history, the “Savage” remix was a collective effort between Megan and Beyonce to help their hometown of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song has reportedly raised more than $500,000 for charity.