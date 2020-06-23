Disturbing Details Revealed In Murder Of 19-Year-Old Activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau

Aaron Glee Jr. confessed to kidnapping, raping and murdering the teen.

The man arrested and charged for the murder of 19-year-old activist, Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, reportedly revealed grisly details of the crime to police. Aaron Glee Jr. admitted to kidnapping and raping Salau for several days, before killing her, out of fear that he would go to prison if he set her free.

Orlando Police apprehended the Tallahassee resident over the weekend, as he attempted to flee to Palm Beach, Fla. After complaining of breathing issues, Glee was taken to a hospital where he confessed to investigators.

“While at hospital, Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” the police report said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”

In addition to Salau, Glee confessed to killing Victoria Sims, a 75-year-old retiree. Both victims, who went missing within days of each other, were discovered on June 13.

Authorities traced Sims’ cell phone to Glee’s house where they discovered her body under a bloody sheet. Salau’s body was found under a pile of leaves in Glee’s backyard.

Glee said that he struck up a conversation with Salau at a bus stop on June 6. The teen, who was in-between homes, told him that she had been sexually assaulted by a different man, which she also tweeted about earlier that day.

And gaining what in return??? You didnt steal my strength momentary happiness?? Pa THE TIC https://t.co/kVOK1UWkBi — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Glee invited Salau back to his home to shower and sleep. Sims picked them up from the bus stop.

When they arrived at Glee’s dilapidated home, he attempted to sexually assault Salau. She fought him off and bit him on the forearm but Glee was eventually able to overpower and rape her.

Glee held Salau hostage in his home for three to five days, where he raped “numerous” times. Glee, who told investigators that he had been “heavily under the influence of alcohol” when he kidnapped, raped, and killed Salaun, said that he untied her at times to allow her to eat and bathe.

According to the report, Glee bound Salau with rope in a manner that would kill her, and checked on her multiple times for several hours. “Ultimately, he entered into the bedroom and determined [she] was deceased.”

Glee was extradited to Tallahassee where he faces two counts of murder and kidnapping, and one count of sexual assault. He is being held without bail.