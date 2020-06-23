Disturbing Details Revealed In Murder Of 19-Year-Old Activist Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A high school valedictorian with a perfect school attendance record is preparing to begin her college journey. Ashanti Palmer, a graduating senior at in Mount Vernon, N.Y., earned more than $430,000 in college scholarships.
The high school senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School, and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program, has never missed a day from Pre-K to high school. Due to the global pandemic, Palmer's and her fellow high school graduates participated in a virtual graduation last week.
“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” said Palmer. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”
Palmer will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Upstate New York. After college, Palmer plans to open a research company aimed at encouraging women of color to enter STEM fields.
More than three months after Breonna Taylor was murdered, one of the Louisville Metro police officers involved in the fatal shooting has been fired. According to a termination letter made public on Tuesday (June 23), Officer Brett Hankison was let go for violating the department’s deadly force policy, and showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment.
“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” interim Louisville police chief Robert Schroeder said of Hankison. “Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department.”
The remaining officers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, have been placed on administrative reassignment.
Louisville police claim that they raided Taylor’s home while executing a “no-knock warrant” in a drug investigation that did not involve Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT and her boyfriend were sleeping when plainclothes officers used a battering ram to break down the apartment door. Taylor was shot at least eight times.
Issues of transparency persist in the case amid calls for all three officers to be arrested. An incident report from the police department was nearly blank and stated that Taylor sustained no injuries, despite being killed.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the public for patience while the investigation continues. “I can assure you that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right,” Cameron said at a press conference last week. “We will find the truth.”
The family of Robert Fuller, the young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale Calif., is mourning the loss of another loved one. Fuller’s half brother was killed by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday (June 17).
According to KTLA, the family identified the deceased as Terron Jamaal Boone. Fuller and Boone shared the same mother.
“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jamaal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.
“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family an their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. That family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”
Boone was killed at around 4:30 p.m. local time, during an alleged shootout with police in Kern County. Deputies were searching for an apparent suspect accused of kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon when they spotted Boone in a vehicle. According to the LAC Sheriff's department, deputies followed Boone before attempting to pull him over. They claim that he began shooting at police as soon as he opened the car door. A woman in the vehicle was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. There was also a 7-year-old girl in the car who was not injured in the shooting.
The incident is not connected to the investigation into Fuller’s death, authorities said. Fuller’s death was ruled a suicide but authorities are still looking into the case.
The 24 year old was one of multiple Black men around the nation to be found hanging from a trees in the last few weeks. The list includes a Black teen found hanging from a tree in Texas on Wednesday, and Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanged in Victorville, Calif. late last month.