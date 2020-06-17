Former Atlanta Officer Charged With Murder Of Rayshard Brooks

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Saweetie’s new single, “Tap In” is a fresh new spin on an old classic. The track, released on Wednesday (June 17), samples Too Short’s 2006 single “Blow the Whistle.”
The 26-year-old rapper discussed the new project in an interview with Billboard’s IGTV series, First Stream. “I'm really excited for this, because for all of my other projects, it was only like six or seven songs, but for this one, it's like 15 and more,” she said. “I feel like it's just more personal, in the sense of, maybe I show my personality more. I'm more comfortable and you can hear it in my voice.”
As for the visual, Saweetie gushed over the choreography and the glam which is a throwback to her “high school” days. Saweetie previously sampled Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” for her 2019 single “My Type.”
Watch the music video for “Tap In” below.
The Jamaican artist heard on Jay Z and Beyonce’s 2018 track, “Black Effect,” is suing the duo for copyright infringement. In the lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday (June 16), Dr. L’Antoinette Stines claims that she was told that her voice would only be used for “promotional purposes,” TMZ reports.
The author, actor, choreographer, activist, and lecturer maintains that she was never paid for her contribution. According to the suit, Jay and Bey reached out to Stines in 2018 to find dancers for a promo video for their upcoming tour. After providing dancers, Stines says she was asked to record her thoughts about love for what she believed to be a promo video.
Stines signed a contract for the use of her likeness on the day of the shoot, but says that she had no idea that her voice would end up on Jay and Bey’s Everything is Love album. She also says that she was not given time to have her lawyer review the documents.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, a writing credit, and a cut of sales.
Young Miami is heartbroken after the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend and son’s father, Jai Wiggins. The “Act Up” rapper paid tribute to Wiggins on Monday (June 15) with a photo collage featuring their 6-year-old son.
“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai,” she wrote in part. “You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together. One thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Need you Jai.”View this post on Instagram
Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai. You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you 💔💔
According to reports, Wiggins was shot on or around June 8, and had been fighting for his life in the hospital. Aside from raising a young son, Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee, has an 8-month-old-daughter with producer, Southside.
In additional posts to her Instagram Story the grieving mother of two shared more photos of Wiggins as well as their son. She also wrote that she couldn’t believe Wiggins was gone.
YM’s City Girls group member, JT, praised her for being so strong. “Caresha don’t deserve this s**t, my baby haven’t really caught a break in years always being forced to be strong,” JT tweeted on Monday (Jun 15). “God send her a miracle her heart so broken & mine is too.”
Caresha don’t deserve this shit, my baby haven’t really caught a break in years always being forced to be strong .... God send her a miracle her heart so broken & mine is too💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
— CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) June 15, 2020
Yung is in fact the strongest person I know, shit so sad she even have to go through certain shit. I love & respect her so much more every day! 🙏🏾❤️
— CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) June 14, 2020