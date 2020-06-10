George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston Following Private Funeral

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George, was freed on a conditional release on Wednesday (June 10). Thomas Lane was released after posting $750,000 bail, inmate records from the Hennepin County Jail confirm.
The ex-police officer’s family may have crowdfunded the bail money through a website that they launched to garner Paypal donations, TMZ reports. The website has since been wiped clean and is currently “under construction.”
Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, were fired from the MPD after video of Floyd’s May 25th murder went viral. Floyd, 46, was laid to rest on Tuesday (June 9), following a private funeral in his hometown of Houston.
All four former cops were recorded applying pressure to Floyd while he was handcuffed on the ground and begging for air. Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee jammed into Floyd’s neck, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Lane, 37, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Lane faces up to 40 years in prison.
His next court date is scheduled for June 29.
After initially being postponed until October, the 2020 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has officially been canceled. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser decided to cancel Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festival amid concerns that COVID-19 could get worse in the fall.
“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said in a statement on Wednesday (June 10). “These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the heat of the community.”
Officials in Riverside County consulted with Goldenvoice, the company behind the annual festivals, before making a final decision. Coachella and its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, are both expected to return to Indio, Calif. next year but with updated health precautions in place.
Coachella and Stagecoach aren’t the only major music festivals to get canceled this year. The 2020 Lollapalooza festival was also axed because of the pandemic. “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to [Chicago’s] Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” reads a message on the festival website. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is our highest priority.”
Iggy Azalea welcomed a baby boy into the world. The Aussie revealed the baby news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 10).
“I have a son,” wrote Azalea. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”
Azalea’s social media reveal confirmed baby rumors that have been floating around for more than a month. Although she didn’t share additional details about her son, Playboi Carti is likely the baby’s father. Azalea, 30, has been quietly dating Carti, 23, since 2018. The couple reportedly moved in together sometime last year.
Read Azalea’s announcement below.
Iggy Azalea confirms rumors and reveals she has a newly born SON! Congratulations to Iggy & Playboi Carti! 🍾 👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/9UZYixM9e5
— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHob) June 10, 2020