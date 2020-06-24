High School Valedictorian Who Never Missed A Day Of School Earns Over $430K In Scholarships

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
More than three months after Breonna Taylor was murdered, one of the Louisville Metro police officers involved in the fatal shooting has been fired. According to a termination letter made public on Tuesday (June 23), Officer Brett Hankison was let go for violating the department’s deadly force policy, and showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment.
“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” interim Louisville police chief Robert Schroeder said of Hankison. “Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department.”
The remaining officers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, have been placed on administrative reassignment.
Louisville police claim that they raided Taylor’s home while executing a “no-knock warrant” in a drug investigation that did not involve Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT and her boyfriend were sleeping when plainclothes officers used a battering ram to break down the apartment door. Taylor was shot at least eight times.
Issues of transparency persist in the case amid calls for all three officers to be arrested. An incident report from the police department was nearly blank and stated that Taylor sustained no injuries, despite being killed.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the public for patience while the investigation continues. “I can assure you that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right,” Cameron said at a press conference last week. “We will find the truth.”
The man arrested and charged for the murder of 19-year-old activist, Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, reportedly revealed grisly details of the crime to police. Aaron Glee Jr. admitted to kidnapping and raping Salau for several days, before killing her, out of fear that he would go to prison if he set her free.
Orlando Police apprehended the Tallahassee resident over the weekend, as he attempted to flee to Palm Beach, Fla. After complaining of breathing issues, Glee was taken to a hospital where he confessed to investigators.
“While at hospital, Glee had made voluntary admissions to officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee,” the police report said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions.”
In addition to Salau, Glee confessed to killing Victoria Sims, a 75-year-old retiree. Both victims, who went missing within days of each other, were discovered on June 13.
Authorities traced Sims’ cell phone to Glee’s house where they discovered her body under a bloody sheet. Salau’s body was found under a pile of leaves in Glee’s backyard.
Glee said that he struck up a conversation with Salau at a bus stop on June 6. The teen, who was in-between homes, told him that she had been sexually assaulted by a different man, which she also tweeted about earlier that day.
And gaining what in return??? You didnt steal my strength momentary happiness?? Pa THE TIC https://t.co/kVOK1UWkBi
— Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020
Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n
— Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020
Glee invited Salau back to his home to shower and sleep. Sims picked them up from the bus stop.
When they arrived at Glee’s dilapidated home, he attempted to sexually assault Salau. She fought him off and bit him on the forearm but Glee was eventually able to overpower and rape her.
Glee held Salau hostage in his home for three to five days, where he raped “numerous” times. Glee, who told investigators that he had been “heavily under the influence of alcohol” when he kidnapped, raped, and killed Salaun, said that he untied her at times to allow her to eat and bathe.
According to the report, Glee bound Salau with rope in a manner that would kill her, and checked on her multiple times for several hours. “Ultimately, he entered into the bedroom and determined [she] was deceased.”
Glee was extradited to Tallahassee where he faces two counts of murder and kidnapping, and one count of sexual assault. He is being held without bail.
The family of Robert Fuller, the young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale Calif., is mourning the loss of another loved one. Fuller’s half brother was killed by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday (June 17).
According to KTLA, the family identified the deceased as Terron Jamaal Boone. Fuller and Boone shared the same mother.
“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jamaal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.
“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family an their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. That family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”
Boone was killed at around 4:30 p.m. local time, during an alleged shootout with police in Kern County. Deputies were searching for an apparent suspect accused of kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon when they spotted Boone in a vehicle. According to the LAC Sheriff's department, deputies followed Boone before attempting to pull him over. They claim that he began shooting at police as soon as he opened the car door. A woman in the vehicle was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. There was also a 7-year-old girl in the car who was not injured in the shooting.
The incident is not connected to the investigation into Fuller’s death, authorities said. Fuller’s death was ruled a suicide but authorities are still looking into the case.
The 24 year old was one of multiple Black men around the nation to be found hanging from a trees in the last few weeks. The list includes a Black teen found hanging from a tree in Texas on Wednesday, and Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanged in Victorville, Calif. late last month.