Iggy Azalea Reveals That She Gave Birth To Her First Child

One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George, was freed on a conditional release on Wednesday (June 10). Thomas Lane was released after posting $750,000 bail, inmate records from the Hennepin County Jail confirm.
The ex-police officer’s family may have crowdfunded the bail money through a website that they launched to garner Paypal donations, TMZ reports. The website has since been wiped clean and is currently “under construction.”
Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, were fired from the MPD after video of Floyd’s May 25th murder went viral. Floyd, 46, was laid to rest on Tuesday (June 9), following a private funeral in his hometown of Houston.
All four former cops were recorded applying pressure to Floyd while he was handcuffed on the ground and begging for air. Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee jammed into Floyd’s neck, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Lane, 37, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Lane faces up to 40 years in prison.
His next court date is scheduled for June 29.
After initially being postponed until October, the 2020 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has officially been canceled. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser decided to cancel Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festival amid concerns that COVID-19 could get worse in the fall.
“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said in a statement on Wednesday (June 10). “These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the heat of the community.”
Officials in Riverside County consulted with Goldenvoice, the company behind the annual festivals, before making a final decision. Coachella and its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, are both expected to return to Indio, Calif. next year but with updated health precautions in place.
Coachella and Stagecoach aren’t the only major music festivals to get canceled this year. The 2020 Lollapalooza festival was also axed because of the pandemic. “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to [Chicago’s] Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” reads a message on the festival website. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is our highest priority.”
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are teaming back up for the new single, “Trollz,” the rap duo announced on social media on Wednesday (June 11).
The “Trollz” music video drops at midnight on Friday (June 12). A percentage of the single's proceeds will go to The Bail Project Inc.
“The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who cannot afford to pay bail,” Minaj tweeted, along with a Black Lives Matter hashtag.
A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020
View this post on Instagram
nObOdY gOiN To WoRk wiTH HiM No mOrE LINK IN MY BIO ‼️‼️ GO PREORDER TROLLZ RIGHT NOW PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM TROLLZ WILL GO TO BAILING OUT PROTESTERS ❤️
“Trollz” marks the second single from Tekashi since being released from prison early, and his latest collaboration with Minaj after “Fefe.” Last month, Minaj teamed with Doja Cat for the “Say So” remix, which scored the Queens native her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard singles chart.
Minaj isn’t the only artist to link up with the 23-year-old rapper as of late. Akon jumped in the studio with Tekashi to work on an apparent follow-up to his 2003 single, “Locked Up.”
View this post on Instagram
LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon ❤️