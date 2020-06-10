Iggy Azalea Reveals That She Gave Birth To Her First Child

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”

Iggy Azalea welcomed a baby boy into the world. The Aussie revealed the baby news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (June 10).

“I have a son,” wrote Azalea. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Azalea’s social media reveal confirmed baby rumors that have been floating around for more than a month. Although she didn’t share additional details about her son, Playboi Carti is likely the baby’s father. Azalea, 30, has been quietly dating Carti, 23, since 2018. The couple reportedly moved in together sometime last year.

Read Azalea’s announcement below.