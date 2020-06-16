Listen To J. Cole’s Surprise New Song, “Snow On Tha Bluff”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Do not be deceived by the gorgeous vistas of Jamaican mountainscape displayed in the visuals for Chronixx's “Same Prayer.”
The subtly crafted song is more concerned with navigating the treacherous terrain of humanity's inner landscape than enjoying the view outside. And it's definitely not all zen, yoga, and spirulina. "There’s so much good in the world," Chronixx sings, "and still evil a lurk." The song finds him beseeching the Almighty (Jah) to protect him and his loved ones (I and I) "from the ones who nuh care 'bout the fact we share the same air / and the blood that we bleed is alike." In other words, it's a song for this exact moment—when people are dying every day and nobody seems to have the answers. A time when we all do what we need to do. Seen? By the end of the third verse, Chronixx is left crying a river of tears and hoping Jah Jah hears. Then it's time to touch the road—"Tuck it inna me waist and start up the bike." Today Boomshots and VIBE proudly premiere the official visuals for "Same Prayer."
This is the second song we've heard from Dela Splash, the follow-up to Chronixx’s Grammy-nominated debut Chronology. Where “Dela Move” explored fast-forward flows and trap-influenced drum patterns, the newly released Zion I Kings–produced track is grounded within the ancient traditions of the Niyabinghi order.
Judging by the first fruits of Chronixx's labor, the sonic palette of the new album will be diverse and the mindset noticeably hardened. Sorta like when 3 Feet High & Rising gave way to De La Soul Is Dead. While any similarities between the Long Island rap trio De La Soul and Jamar McNaughton’s beloved De La Vega City may be coincidental, both artists are attuned to Da Inner Sound Y'all.
“‘Same Prayer’ is, in part, a prayer for the younger generation to reflect on internally," Chronixx explains to Boomshots. "It’s also a reminder that there is a greater power directing things in the physical space." On the timeless tune "Exodus," Bob Marley challenged listeners to "open your eyes and look within." Chronixx approaches his latest release with similar introspection: "Instead of looking for solutions in our material lives," he advises, "we can both reach out to this higher power and look deep within ourselves.”
The Chron Dada is joined on this one by longtime sparring partner Kabaka Pyramid. “It seems only a divine Power can help humanity at this point," says Kabaka. "This song is a call to reach deeply within oneself to find that Power, and ask It to guide and protect against the unknown elements along the way. So many things happening in realms that we are not yet able to perceive with our limited senses. Until we reach that stage we must trust the process with faith and determination."
The creative chemistry between these two artists is bubbling as usual, although Kabaka is better known for rattling off bar after bar of deadly wordplay, "Same Prayer" finds him in a more melodic mood. "Give thanks for this work of art Chronixx," he says, "I’m glad to lend some smooth vocals to it 😅” Don't get it misconstrued though, Kabaka's lyrics are as accurate as ever. When he declares himself to be "confident in the victory," he's quoting Haile Selassie I by way of Bob Marley's classic anti-racist anthem "War."
Kabaka first met Chronixx in April 2011 while celebrating his earthstrong (Rasta slang for "birthday") at Protoje's house in Kingston. "At the time I was recording my first reggae EP Rebel Music," Kabaka recalls, "and Protoje had given me some beats produced by Chronixx and Teflon (Zincfence). Our mutual respect was instant and still remains years later." Since then the pair have given us memorable musical moments like "Mi Alright" and "Blessed is the Man."
"It’s always a joy to collaborate with Chronman because he’s simply a genius in the studio," says Kabaka. "Everything he does somehow just works. On 'Same Prayer' I wrote my verse and he recorded and coached my vocals at Skyline Levels studio. You can give him a lot of the credit for the sweet vocals I delivered—haha.”
Art direction, Editing/VFX: Ivor McCray
Animation: Vo7can
Chloe x Halle’s heavily anticipated sophomore has arrived. After postponing the album to honor the lives lost to police brutality, the duo debuted “Ungodly Hour” on Friday (June 12).
The 13-track release, featuring guest appearances from Swae Lee and Mike Will Made It, showcases a more mature side of the singing siblings.
“For Ungodly Hour we were so excited to just flip the narrative of being the perfect angel and show the other side[s] of us,” Halle shared in an interview with Teen Vogue. “The dark side, the naughty side, the things that happen that you don't see behind the scenes.”
The sisters came up with the album title while they were writing “Do It,” the lead single off the LP. “I forgot what I was watching, but I heard the phrase ‘ungodly hour’ and wrote it in my notes,” said Chloe “[It] kind of stuck out to all of us, and we were like, ‘What can you say with this?’ We all came up with this sentence: ‘Love me at the ungodly hour,’ which means love me when I'm at my worst; love me when I'm not all dolled up and made up. Love me when all my insecurities are out on the table.”
Stream Ungodly Hour below.
“I love my haters, they my biggest fans,” stated BH on “1 of 1,” his collab with Nipsey Hussle off the landmark Crenshaw mixtape. Hussle encouraged BH—aka Boss Hussle—to focus on music after the young homie recovered from a damn-near fatal shooting sustained while running the streets of the Crenshaw district. “Nip was my mentor with this sh*t,” says the All Money In affiliate who joined Cobby Supreme and YG on stage for an emotional BET Awards tribute to Nipsey in June of 2019.
Over a year since Hussle’s tragic passing, BH has stayed in Marathon mode just like Nip taught him. Today he drops the official music video for “Code of the Streets,” a no-nonsense collaboration with Lil Baby. The visuals were shot in a Beverly Hills mansion with a few of the homies—Cobby, James Harden, Meek Mill, and Young Thug—counting stacks of crisp 100 bills amidst the old master paintings, chandeliers and lion skin rugs. But don’t assume that money is going to BH’s head. “You know how people get rich and they change?” he asks, rhetorically. “No matter how much money I get I’m still hood. I wouldn’t care if I had a billion dollars, bruh. I ain’t switchin’ up. I still come from this.”
BH and Baby’s chemistry on the track feels real because it is. Hussle’s always had strong Atlanta ties—Crenshaw was hosted by DJ Drama and Thugger featured on Victory Lap—and BH would often roll with Nip on trips to the A. “I would f**k with all the cool lil homies,” says BH. “And it just so happen that Baby, Gunna, all these ni**as lit now.”
The new track is taken from BH’s forthcoming project Blueprint, which he’s planning to drop sometime this summer. “I want the people to know no matter what you start with, that don’t mean that’s how you gotta end,” he says. “So I’m basically givin’ em the blueprint of how I did it. If y’all believe in me and what I stand for, this is my blueprint that took me from nothin’ to somethin’.”
BH was raised to abide by certain principles, hence the title “Code of the Streets,” a timely reminder of the rules he adheres to. “Look at Tekashi,” BH says as an example. “Nothin’ against his music—he dope. But that ain’t the f**kin’ code of the streets, man. What the f**k wrong with you, boy? You f**kin’ the code up. Get your bi**h a** outta here! Go raise your family and do whatever the f**k a snitch ni**a do. Don’t come back to music f**kin’ the game up where these kids thinkin’ it cool. Nah. You got ni**as you say you love life in jail. You knew what you was doin’. Don’t fold and give everybody else life and then come back out talkin’ all that sh*t—’I’m the king’ and all this. Ni**a, this is hip hop. This sh*t ain’t built on rats. How you the king? You the king of snitches.”
Speaking to VIBE amidst the wave of Black Lives Matter activism triggered by George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police, BH shared his thoughts on the incident. “Man, they did him wrong! My thing is this: if you resisted and you fightin’ and you free, alright it’s one on one. Y’all could fight until whoever get it. But when you in handcuffs and you layin’ on the ground, you can’t even do nothin’. You couldn’t’ hurt the f**kin’ ground if you tried to. Man, why the f**k is he still bein’ choked out like that? He tellin’ you he can’t breathe. You see the man checkin’ out, bro. He can’t even move.”
BH has had enough experience with the LAPD over the years to know what he’s talking about. “The LAPD used to stop me every day,” he says matter of factly. But some days are worse than others. This past November he was pulled over in Beverly Hills by a small army of cops for driving a car that police claimed was stolen. After holding him a gunpoint, police cleared BH of any wrongdoing, but the trauma of the incident still remains.
“They said I fit the description of a stolen car or some bullsh*t,” he says. “My mind state was like ‘BH, I know you been through it. Don’t make them shoot you.’ When they realized it was not me they let me go.”
“Police feel like they can do that sh*t,” says BH, still angry from the experience. “Come on bro. Something got to give. It’s so much sh*t goin’ on that we let slide and go under the rug.” Nipsey may not be around to lead the resistance to the pandemic of racism and police brutality, but his All Money In team is definitely out here making sure The Marathon don’t stop.