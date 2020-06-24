Jadakiss And Fabolous Are Headed For A Verzuz Battle

Camille Cosby is speaking out in her first major interview in six years. The 76-year-old producer and wife of Bill Cosby talked to ABC News after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to review the case that led to Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

“My first reaction is hopefulness,” Camille told anchor Linsey Davis over the phone on Tueday (June 23). “Possibilities now. Finally there is a court that has said, ‘Wait a minute there are some problems here, they can be considered for an appeal.’ I’m very, very pleased. It’s not 100% but now I’m looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication.”

Mrs. Cosby added that her husband has been doing “very well” in prison, although she does have concerns that he could contract COVID-19. Nonetheless, Bill and Camille talk on the phone daily but decided that it’s best if she doesn’t visit him in prison. “I do not want to see my husband in that kind of environment, and he does not want me to see him in that kind of environment.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the court will look into whether or not past sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian were admissible at trial because he wasn’t charged or convicted over the allegations. The review of evidence includes a 2005 deposition where Cosby admitted to drugging women with the intention of having sex with them, but later argued that he would have enacted his Fifth Amendment rights if he had known that his admissions would be used to prosecute him years later.

The 82 year old, who is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence, has denied dozens of allegation of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. In his appeal, Cosby claims that he was stripped of the right to due process because of the “hysteria of the Me Too movement,” and Camille agrees.

“The Me Too movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the slavery of African people, accused Black males of sexual assault without any proof.”

“By ignoring that history they have put out a lie in itself and that [lie] is ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth. Well history disproves that as well. And gender has never equated with truth so they need to clean up their acts.”

Elsewhere in the talk with ABC News, Camille touched on her history of activism, the current movement against police brutality, and more.

Listen to the full interview below.