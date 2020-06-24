Jadakiss And Fabolous Are Headed For A Verzuz Battle

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Camille Cosby is speaking out in her first major interview in six years. The 76-year-old producer and wife of Bill Cosby talked to ABC News after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to review the case that led to Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.
“My first reaction is hopefulness,” Camille told anchor Linsey Davis over the phone on Tueday (June 23). “Possibilities now. Finally there is a court that has said, ‘Wait a minute there are some problems here, they can be considered for an appeal.’ I’m very, very pleased. It’s not 100% but now I’m looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication.”
Mrs. Cosby added that her husband has been doing “very well” in prison, although she does have concerns that he could contract COVID-19. Nonetheless, Bill and Camille talk on the phone daily but decided that it’s best if she doesn’t visit him in prison. “I do not want to see my husband in that kind of environment, and he does not want me to see him in that kind of environment.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the court will look into whether or not past sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian were admissible at trial because he wasn’t charged or convicted over the allegations. The review of evidence includes a 2005 deposition where Cosby admitted to drugging women with the intention of having sex with them, but later argued that he would have enacted his Fifth Amendment rights if he had known that his admissions would be used to prosecute him years later.
The 82 year old, who is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence, has denied dozens of allegation of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. In his appeal, Cosby claims that he was stripped of the right to due process because of the “hysteria of the Me Too movement,” and Camille agrees.
“The Me Too movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women — not all white women — but particular white women who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the slavery of African people, accused Black males of sexual assault without any proof.”
“By ignoring that history they have put out a lie in itself and that [lie] is ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth. Well history disproves that as well. And gender has never equated with truth so they need to clean up their acts.”
Elsewhere in the talk with ABC News, Camille touched on her history of activism, the current movement against police brutality, and more.
A Georgia grand jury indicted Travis and Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said at a press conference on Wednesday (June 24).
Bryan and the McMichael are each charged with malice murder, as well as four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Arbery, 25, was killed in February while out for a jog in his Georgia neighborhood. His story didn't gain national attention until nearly two months later, when Bryan's cell phone footage of the murder was leaked by an attorney who consulted with the three men. The video shows Arbery being cornered by the McMichaels and shot to death as Bryan filmed the violent incident. The McMichaels, who are father and son, claim that they mistook Arbery for a supposed robbery suspect and were attempting a citizen’s arrest that turned fatal.
Arbery’s murder strengthened calls for Georgia introduce legislation against hate crimes. On Tuesday (June 23), the state legislature finally approved a hate crime bill which will impose harsher “sentencing of defendants for crimes involving bias or prejudice.”
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, reacted to the legislation in an interview Atlanta’s 11Alive. “I’m happy that Ahmaud’s name will be part of such big change, but at the same time, I have to snap back into reality that Ahmaud is gone, but his name will live forever.”
A high school valedictorian with a perfect school attendance record is preparing to begin her college journey. Ashanti Palmer, a graduating senior at in Mount Vernon, N.Y., earned more than $430,000 in college scholarships.
The high school senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School, and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program, has never missed a day from Pre-K to high school. Due to the global pandemic, Palmer's and her fellow high school graduates participated in a virtual graduation last week.
“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” said Palmer. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”
Palmer will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Upstate New York. After college, Palmer plans to open a research company aimed at encouraging women of color to enter STEM fields.
Check out the video below for more on Palmer’s extraordinary achievements.