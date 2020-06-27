Kanye West Secures 10-Year Partnership With Gap

Huey, the St. Louis recording artist behind the 2006 hit single “Pop Lock and Drop It,” was killed in a double shooting on Thursday (June 25). He was 32.

According to multiple reports, Huey was gunned down in front of a home owned by his family at around 11 p.m. local time. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were at least 10 witnesses of the shooting, police said.

The rapper, whose birth names was Lawrence Franks Jr., was the youngest of four children. He started his music career at age 15. “Pock Lock and Drop It,” off Huey’s debut album, Notebook Paper, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 2 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. In 2010, Huey released his sophomore album, Redemption, led by the Dorrough-assisted single, “Smile and Wave.” Three years later, Huey signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly imprint to work on his third album which was never released. He did however drop a 2014 mixtape, Project H. He recently released a single “Pulled Away” in April.

“My heart is hurt,” said Frank’s manager, Cooled, told St. Louis Today. “We were on the phone six, seven times yesterday. He was family. He was happy. He was excited about the video and about making a comeback. We believe this was the one.”

After news of Huey’s death began circulating the internet, friends, family and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.

Read tributes to him below.

This generation will never understand. RIP Huey. pic.twitter.com/JMhkZWqvit

— 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) June 26, 2020

The last time we performed together! Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us hard man!😢 pic.twitter.com/Vq16Ju944U

— Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Jus a lil over a month ago you reached out to me & said.. "Corleone..we gotta do a party together.. i wanna do a exclusive pool party in a exclusive spot.. lets find one...".. Damn bro.. this hit hard... Rest well my friend.. #HueHef #BabyHuey #MrPopLock&Dropit #CashCrew #ForeverHuey

A post shared by Boogie Corleone (@bcorleone24) on Jun 25, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

So we all from stl and we all had a dream that came true. I remember both @cashkrew_itsheftho and @jkwonjones314 managers would ask me to talk to them cause they wurr a lil wilder than I was but we wurr all young and wurr enjoying ourselves. I did talk to them as hey would listen for the time being hahaha but of course went right back to what we all do when we young HAVE FUN AND DO WHAT WE WANT!😎 I wish Huey was still hurr cause it was to early for him to leave but he didn’t make that decision someone else did and it wasn’t god it was the gunman when he took his life. We all three hung out this night in vegas before and after the performance we did with nelly that night. It was a memorable night and I won’t forget it because it was Stl history and it will forever be

A post shared by Chingy (@chingy) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#RipHuey..!!!! You will be missed nephew.!! #STL..!!!

A post shared by NELLY (@nelly) on Jun 26, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT

Rest Up 🙏🏾 #RipHuey #PopLockAndDropit pic.twitter.com/GM9p7cjmUw

— DJ PAUL THREE6MAFIA (@DJPAULKOM) June 26, 2020