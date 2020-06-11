Louisville Ends No-Knock Warrants In Wake Of Breonna Taylor’s Murder

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
June 2, 2020 will never be forgotten. One week after creating the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative and making a global impact on the music industry, cofounders founders Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas are gracing the cover of Billboard. With the neverending news on the global coronavirus pandemic and the emotional and mental exhaustion following the murder of George Floyd at the hand of police, the two rising music executives decided to make an effort to practice self-care and encourage others in entertainment to do the same.
A few days later, the music entertainment world unanimously came to a halt. Record labels, streaming platforms, and the like showcased their solidarity and support by releasing company statements encouraging their employees to take the time to learn, listen, and reflect on the systemic racism experienced within the black community.
In Billboard's latest cover story written by executive director of R&B and hip-hop Gail Mitchell, the two ladies spoke about how the movement came to be, what went right, what went wrong, and what they have planned.
On how the idea for #TheShowMustBePaused came about…
BA: “It was just a really heavy week for the black community. And people still had to work. It didn’t seem like anyone had a chance to really take in what was happening in the middle of coronavirus…It was just a lot while trying to keep the show moving. So I called Jamila that Friday and said we should take the day off, that it’s not business as usual.”
JT: “We started hitting up friends who were asking if they should share this privately or publicly. So we decided as friends to share it publicly, like, ‘What are we hiding for?’”’
On the solid black box people started posting online…
JT: “At some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning, people thought that a plain black box was supposed to be posted with the Black Lives Matter tag. That caused confusion because it was also pushing down vital information for the Black Lives Matter movement. That was never our intent, never part of our directives. The goal was not to mute ourselves.”
On what they covered at the summit they held on Black Out Tuesday…
JT: “Urban artists occupy most of the music charts, and we celebrate the genres at industry events and the Grammys. But when that community takes a hit, it seems like its every man for himself…There’s never a united front….The country is literally in a moment of transition. And music has to be at the forefront of that because of its influence.”
On Republic’s announcement to eliminate the term “urban music”…
BA: “It seems like a great step toward progress…I would just like to know what that means for them as a company and how they see that being defined moving forward. It’s just one word, but it’s a strong word in the music community.”
On the one thing they want the industry to know about #TheShowMustBePaused…
BA: “This was not thought out in advance. It was not a march. It was not a rollout….It was a way for people to release and pause, because in the end we have to fix it and we have to heal as a society. And we can do this by changing the future.”
Starbucks made a very public statement in support of Black Lives Matter movement, but it seems that the company has different view behind the scenes. The coffee giant has banned employees from wearing t-shirts or pins promoting BLM, as it may be misconstrued and could potentially incite violence, Buzzfeed News reports.
The outlet obtained an internal memo sent out in response to store managers who contacted higher-ups on behalf of employees who wanted to include BLM-related items on their uniforms. The memo reiterates the company’s “carefully considered and defined” dress code policy that states that employees are only allowed to wear company-issued buttons and pins. Buttons supporting LBTQ rights are exempt from the restriction.
Starbucks posted a lengthy message of support for BLM earlier in the week.
Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.
As for employees promoting BLM, the memo directed them to a since deleted video explaining how “there are agitators who misconstruct the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement — and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.”
Starbucks directed employees can show support by ordering a “Keep It Brewing” t-shirt from the company’s Black Partner Network.
A rep for Starbucks told Buzzfeed News that while the company remains committed to helping to dismantle “systematic racism,” the dress code policy remains in place.
Starbucks has been here before. In 2018, the coffee giant faced boycotts after an employee called police on two black men who were waiting for a friend. In reaction to the incident, Starbucks vowed to implement anti-racial bias training.
Read some of the latest #BoycottStarbucks tweets below.
If YOU own shares of Starbucks, you better sell that shit...
Your coffee beans are from Central America yet you can’t support Black Lives Matter🤔🤔🤔
Disgusting.
I haven't been back to @Starbucks since those 2 Black guys got hassled a few years ago.
Now they want to deny employees the right to express their support for Black Lives Matter? SMDH.
One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George, was freed on a conditional release on Wednesday (June 10). Thomas Lane was released after posting $750,000 bail, inmate records from the Hennepin County Jail confirm.
The ex-police officer’s family may have crowdfunded the bail money through a website that they launched to garner Paypal donations, TMZ reports. The website has since been wiped clean and is currently “under construction.”
Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, were fired from the MPD after video of Floyd’s May 25th murder went viral. Floyd, 46, was laid to rest on Tuesday (June 9), following a private funeral in his hometown of Houston.
All four former cops were recorded applying pressure to Floyd while he was handcuffed on the ground and begging for air. Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee jammed into Floyd’s neck, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Lane, 37, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Lane faces up to 40 years in prison.
His next court date is scheduled for June 29.