Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls In The Hood”

The Houston Hottie flipped one of Eazy-E's infamous tracks.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new joint just in time for summer. The Houston Hottie debuted “Girls in the Hood” on Friday (June 26), which samples Eazy’s “Boyz-n-the-Hood.”

The track puts a Hot Girl spin on one of Eazy’s most popular songs, but it’s causing some controversy, at least among his daughter’s, Reemarkable and Ebie, who clashed with each other after Megan dropped the song teaser on Thursday (June 25).

“As long as y’all paying homage to my father I f**k with it 100%,” said rapper Reemarkable in a post to her Instagram Story. “What I’m bothered by is the people in the background that co-sign it…because he [Eazy] got kids that ya’ll won’t right s**t off for. We’ve been trying forever.”

According to ReeMarkable, Eazy’s children have been blocked from remaking their father’s music, and releasing other projects in his likeness. “Somebody tell me how we stop that. We want our father’s legacy.”

Eazy's other daughter, Ebie, feels somewhat differently about the situation. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Ebie praised Meghan for remaking Eazy’s song, but blasted her half-sister.

“I just want to say that girl that’s speaking out on, Re, you guys have got to stop getting me confused with this girl,” Ebie said. “I don’t know her. My father didn’t know her, and it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first one running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father and my family. It’s really fu**ing weird.”

Eazy E’s daughter Ebie speaks out in support of Megan Thee Stallion regarding her song #GirlsInTheHood and against her sister. She says she doesn’t know the other daughter, Ree, and feels like she’s “clout chasing”: “I don’t know her, my father didn’t know her.” pic.twitter.com/Ru8Sos9dkX — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 25, 2020

Reemarkable responded by accusing Ebie of being “jealous,” but she seemingly attempted to squash the beef for the greater good of the family.

Eazy-E passed away in 1995, from reported AIDS complications, although his family doesn't believe that the disease killed him. The N.W.A. rapper reportedly fathered at least eight children with multiple women.

Stream Meghan’s “Girls in the Hood” single below.