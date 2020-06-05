Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million Towards Racial Equality Organizations

The Jordan Brand revealed a 10-year plan to help improve that Black community.

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are committed to “improving the lives of Black people.” The basketball legend and his company pledged to donate $100 million to organizations working to end racial injustice.

Jordan Brand announced a 10-year plan on social media on Friday (June 5). “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” the statement reads in part.

“Today, we are announcing the Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.”

Jordan has become more vocal about social issues as of late. In 2016, he donated $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the International Association of Chiefs of Police's Institute for Community-Police Relations and called for “solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers — who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all — are respected and supported.”

Read's the Jordan Brands' full statement on the $100 million initiative below.