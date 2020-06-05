Michael Jordan -- NBA All-Star Press Conference
Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million Towards Racial Equality Organizations

June 5, 2020 - 6:31 pm by VIBE Staff

The Jordan Brand revealed a 10-year plan to help improve that Black community.

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are committed to “improving the lives of Black people.” The basketball legend and his company pledged to donate $100 million to organizations working to end racial injustice.

Jordan Brand announced a 10-year plan on social media on Friday (June 5). “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” the statement reads in part.

“Today, we are announcing the Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.”

Jordan has become more vocal about social issues as of late. In 2016, he donated $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the International Association of Chiefs of Police's Institute for Community-Police Relations and called  for “solutions that ensure people of color receive fair and equal treatment AND that police officers — who put their lives on the line every day to protect us all — are respected and supported.”

Read's the Jordan Brands' full statement on the $100 million initiative below.

Talib Kweli Mos Def Rock the Bells 2011 - Mountain View, CA
Talib Kweli Says New Black Star Album Is Almost Done

Talib Kweli made a major announcement about the forthcoming Black Star album with Yasiin Bey (a.k.a Mos Def) during Wednesday’s (June 3) episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kweli appeared on the late night talks show to discuss social justice topics such as activism, racism, reparations, and police brutality.

In between discussing current events and his solo album, the Brooklyn native dropped a few details about the progress of the Black Star project.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up like 'We need that Black Star album, we need that Black Star album.' Me and Mos Def are in the final stages of the Black Star album,” he revealed. “It's produced completely by Madlib, so shoutout to Madlib and everybody at Oxnard. The new Black Star album is dealing with a lot of this subject matter. I'm working hard to get it out to the people."

The album will be the long-awaited follow-up to the hip-hop duo’s critically acclaimed 1998 debut LP, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star.  This isn't the first time that Black Star has made mention of the album. In 2018, Yasiin announced that the album was “coming soon.”

Watch Talib’s full interview below.

kanye-west-GettyImages-1186140734-1591408280
Kanye West Attends Protest For George Floyd Following $2 Million Donation

Kanye West popped up at a “Justice for George Floyd” rally in Chicago, hours after his $2 million donation to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery was announced. West was spotted marching alongside demonstrators on the city’s South Side on Thursday (June 4).

The Chicago native contacted organizers with GoodKids MadCity to participate in the march, USA Today reports.

Yeezy didn’t stay for very long but he attempted to remain lowkey in a black mask and hoodie. According to reports, the peaceful march became somewhat chaotic as the press swarmed his black SUV.

In addition to showing support for the protest and donating money to cover legal bills and other expenses for Taylor, Arbery's and Floyd's families, the Grammy-winning rapper created a college fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter.

See photos and video of West below.

trump-biden--1591403246
BET Invites Donald Trump And Joe Biden To Appear In Juneteenth Special

BET wants Donald Trump and Joe Biden to participate in an upcoming forum set to air on Juneteenth, the network announced on Tuesday (June 2). The POTUS and presidential hopeful are invited to appear on an episode of, Justice Now: A BET News Special, where they will “directly address the concerns of Black America” and share their plans to move the country forward.

Trump and Biden would be interviewed separately for the “Presidential Forum.” They will be asked to “address a range of critical issues, including the institutional racism that has led to disparities” in housing, health, income, law enforcement, and the criminal justice system.

“We stand in steadfast solidarity with George Floyd’s family, the many victims of racist brutality, and those who are using their voices and platforms to challenge it,” said President of BET, Scott Mills. “There are no easy solutions for these systemic issues of racism, injustice, and trauma. BET is leveraging every platform and resource at our disposal to support and inform our community and help identify strategies and viable solutions in this time of crisis.”

Hosted by Marc Lamont Hill, the first installment of Justice Now, debuted on Tuesday night and featured conversations with George Floyd’s family, former NBA player Stephen Jackson (who was friends with Floyd), John Legend, T.I, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, activist Tamika Mallory, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Senator Cory Booker and more.

