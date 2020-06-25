NASA Names Washington D.C. Headquarters After Trailblazing Engineer Mary W. Jackson

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A Georgia grand jury indicted Travis and Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond,” Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said at a press conference on Wednesday (June 24).
Bryan and the McMichael are each charged with malice murder, as well as four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
BREAKING: a grand jury has indicted Greg + Travis McMichael and William Bryan on murder charges in #AhmaudArbery’s death.
Read the indictment here: pic.twitter.com/ASSMQ2iCh2
— Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 24, 2020
Arbery, 25, was killed in February while out for a jog in his Georgia neighborhood. His story didn't gain national attention until nearly two months later, when Bryan's cell phone footage of the murder was leaked by an attorney who consulted with the three men. The video shows Arbery being cornered by the McMichaels and shot to death as Bryan filmed the violent incident. The McMichaels, who are father and son, claim that they mistook Arbery for a supposed robbery suspect and were attempting a citizen’s arrest that turned fatal.
Arbery’s murder strengthened calls for Georgia introduce legislation against hate crimes. On Tuesday (June 23), the state legislature finally approved a hate crime bill which will impose harsher “sentencing of defendants for crimes involving bias or prejudice.”
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, reacted to the legislation in an interview Atlanta’s 11Alive. “I’m happy that Ahmaud’s name will be part of such big change, but at the same time, I have to snap back into reality that Ahmaud is gone, but his name will live forever.”
A high school valedictorian with a perfect school attendance record is preparing to begin her college journey. Ashanti Palmer, a graduating senior at in Mount Vernon, N.Y., earned more than $430,000 in college scholarships.
The high school senior at Nellie A. Thornton High School, and the Performing & Visual Arts Magnet Program, has never missed a day from Pre-K to high school. Due to the global pandemic, Palmer's and her fellow high school graduates participated in a virtual graduation last week.
“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I've put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” said Palmer. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn't something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn't until 10th grade that I realized I hadn't missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”
Palmer will be pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Upstate New York. After college, Palmer plans to open a research company aimed at encouraging women of color to enter STEM fields.
Check out the video below for more on Palmer’s extraordinary achievements.
More than three months after Breonna Taylor was murdered, one of the Louisville Metro police officers involved in the fatal shooting has been fired. According to a termination letter made public on Tuesday (June 23), Officer Brett Hankison was let go for violating the department’s deadly force policy, and showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life,” when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment.
“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” interim Louisville police chief Robert Schroeder said of Hankison. “Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department.”
The remaining officers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, have been placed on administrative reassignment.
Louisville police claim that they raided Taylor’s home while executing a “no-knock warrant” in a drug investigation that did not involve Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT and her boyfriend were sleeping when plainclothes officers used a battering ram to break down the apartment door. Taylor was shot at least eight times.
Issues of transparency persist in the case amid calls for all three officers to be arrested. An incident report from the police department was nearly blank and stated that Taylor sustained no injuries, despite being killed.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the public for patience while the investigation continues. “I can assure you that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right,” Cameron said at a press conference last week. “We will find the truth.”