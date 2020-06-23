Nicki Minaj Thanks Fans After Landing Her Second No. 1 Single

In just over a month, Minaj has topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice.

Nicki Minaj hit a winning streak during quarantine. The Queens rapper scored her second No. 1 single with her guest verse on Tekashi 6ix9ine “Trollz” single.

“Trollz” marks Tekashi’s first time topping the charts, and his first hit single since being released from prison in April. “No. 1 on @billboard, you can’t stop me. You can’t blackball me,” the Brooklyn native wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, “Trollz” is the second chart-topper for Minaj in a matter of weeks after her feature on Doja Cat’s “Say So (Remix).” The Degeneres Queen took to social media to thank her faithful Barbz fandom for pushing the song to No. 1.

“Y’all did this with no play listing and no radio and it’s just not happening in 2020,” Minaj. “All the records on the top of the charts right now are doing that with heavy play listing and heavy radio [play]. So for us to do that, debuting at No. 1, that’s insane. I love you guys so much. We just did the highest pure singles [sales] of the year and you can’t buy that. That’s fan love.”

Minaj also promised to get some things off of her chest about the music industry. Watch the full video below.