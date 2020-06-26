“Pop Lock And Drop It” Rapper Huey Shot To Death In St. Louis

Nelly, Chingy, and more paid tribute to the late recording artist.

Huey, the St. Louis recording artist behind the 2006 hit single “Pop Lock and Drop It,” was killed in a double shooting on Thursday (June 25). He was 32.

According to multiple reports, Huey was gunned down in front of a home owned by his family at around 11 p.m. local time. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, identified only as a 21-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. There were at least 10 witnesses of the shooting, police said.

The rapper, whose birth names was Lawrence Franks Jr., was the youngest of four children. He started his music career at age 15. “Pock Lock and Drop It,” off Huey’s debut album, Notebook Paper, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and No. 2 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. In 2010, Huey released his sophomore album, Redemption, led by the Dorrough-assisted single, “Smile and Wave.” Three years later, Huey signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly imprint to work on his third album which was never released. He did however drop a 2014 mixtape, Project H. He recently released a single “Pulled Away” in April.

“My heart is hurt,” said Frank’s manager, Cooled, told St. Louis Today. “We were on the phone six, seven times yesterday. He was family. He was happy. He was excited about the video and about making a comeback. We believe this was the one.”

After news of Huey’s death began circulating the internet, friends, family and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper. Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.

Read tributes to him below.

This generation will never understand. RIP Huey. pic.twitter.com/JMhkZWqvit — 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) June 26, 2020

The last time we performed together! Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us hard man!😢 pic.twitter.com/Vq16Ju944U — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020