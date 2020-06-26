“Pop Lock And Drop It” Rapper Huey Shot To Death In St. Louis

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Kanye West forged a 10-year partnership with Gap to bring his creative vision to the 51-year-old struggling retail brand.
The collaboration, announced on Friday (June 25), is a full-circle moment for West who worked at Gap as a teenager. 'Ye rapped about the experience on “Spaceship,” off his debut album, The College Dropout.
“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.
YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/NyxgfYTjJM
— ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020
According to TMZ, the collaboration kicks off this month, and West will have an option to renew after 5 years. The fashion retailer reportedly believes West’s line will bring in $1 billion in revenue.
Despite collaborating with Gap, West retains sole ownership of the YEEZY brand, which is valued at more than $2 billion. The YEEZY Gap merch will be unveiled in stores, and online, in 2021.
In other news, West and Kid Cudi released a teaser from the upcoming Kids See Ghost animated show directed by Takashi Murakami.
Watch the preview below.
Bryson Tiller is celebrating a scholastic milestone. The 27-year-old singer recently earned his high school diploma, making him a member of the Class of 2020.
Tiller received his GED from Louisville’s Iroquois High School. Like many other graduates affected by the global pandemic, Tiller celebrated graduation from home. He also posted a video of himself sporting a cap and gown while graduation music plays in the background.
“I never thought about going back to school until I started thinking about my goals and how to reach them,” Tiller tweeted on Thursday (June 25). “Getting my High School diploma was step 1. College is 100% next.”
The Grammy-nominated crooner added a shout out to Iroquois High School, and the Jefferson County Public School district.
Tiller dropped out of Iroqouis in 2013. Two years later, he released his critically-acclaimed, platinum-selling debut studio album, Trapsoul.
Watch a clip from his home commencement ceremony in the video below.
pic.twitter.com/ZjAJS1rPlT
— tiller (@brysontiller) June 25, 2020
White actors have a long history of voicing black characters in a notoriously diversity-deficient industry, but the recent uprising over America’s racism epidemic has resulted in a change of heart for Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Netflix’s Big Mouth.
Mike Henry, the voice behind Family Guy character Cleveland Brown, says that he will no longer voice the Black cartoon character. The character landed a spinoff, The Cleveland Show, which aired from 2009 until 2013. The animated series featured Henry in the lead role, along with Sanaa Latahan as the voice of Brown's wife, and Reagan Gomez-Preston and Kevin Michael Richardson as their children.
On Friday (June 26), Henry tweeted that it’s been “an honor” to play Brown for the last 20 years, “But persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT
— Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020
Ahead of Henry's announcement, The Simpson’s released a statement announcing that the show will “no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” The long-running animated sitcom was called out in the 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu, over its stereotypical depiction of the character, Apu, who was voiced by white actor, Hank Azaria. In February, Azaria finally decided to stop voicing the character. “Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore. It just didn’t feel right.”
Earlier in the week, actress Jenny Slate announced that she will stop voicing the Black character “Missy” on Big Mouth.
“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I. But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people,” Slate wrote on Instagram. “I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed, that it exited as an example of white privilege and unjust allowance made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions.”
Read Slate's full statement below.
View this post on Instagram