Family Of Rayshard Brooks Speak To The Media In Atlanta
Photo by Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks’ Family Makes Emotional Plea For Justice During Press Conference

June 17, 2020 - 12:20 am by VIBE Staff

The 27-year-old was shot and killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's parking lot.

The family of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old father killed by Atlanta police last weekend, spoke out about his life and death during an emotional press conference held on Monday (June 15). Brooks’ widow, Tamika Miller, along with his cousins and niece shared memories of the loving family man, and asked that the country stand behind them as they seek justice.

“Me and my uncle are both 27 years of age, 27 years of age,” Brooks’ niece, Chastity Evans, said. “No one walking this green Earth expects to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in a drive through.”

Chastity added that her uncle, “has a family who loves him, who would have gladly came and got him,” on the night that he was killed by Atlanta police after a Wendy's employee called 911 because Brooks was sleeping in his car in the drive-thru.

“The day after my uncle’s murder, his oldest daughter sat for her father in her birthday dress to come and take her skating. And to look across the room and know that it’s never a possibility anymore breaks my heart.

“This entire situation has traumatized me and my entire family I’m sure for the rest of our lives,” Evans continued. “My uncle did not die in vain. His life mattered. George Floyd’s life mattered. Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. Michael Brown’s life mattered. Sandra Bland’s life mattered. I’m not only asking the city of Atlanta to stand with us. I’m asking for everyone in this nation to stand with us as we seek justice for Rayshard. Thank you.”

Body cam footage from the incident shows Brooks calmly speaking with police and admitting to being intoxicated before the run-in turned volatile. Brooks, who was unarmed, was shot with a stun gun that he wrestled out of an officer's hand before attempting to run away, at which point the officer opened fire shooting him twice in the back.

An autopsy determined that Brooks died from blood loss following two fatal gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. Former officer Garrett Rolfe, who killed Brooks, was fired from the Atlanta Police Department. The other officer, Devin Bronsan, was placed on administrative leave.

“No matter what the different points of view are of his death. We must all agree to one fact, the fact that he was killed by the Atlanta Police Department,” said Brooks' cousin, Tiara Brooks. “The fact that someone’s cousin, brother, uncle, nephew, father, companion and friend is no longer in this world. The trust that we have with the police force is broken. And the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department.

“But honestly true justice will never prevail because we will never be able to bring back Rayshard Brooks. He will no longer be able to return to this world nor to his family. However, again, if we stand together and unite as one, there will be no more cases similar to Rayshard’s. How many more protests will it take to ensure that the next victim isn’t your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your friend, or your companion, so that we can finally end the suffering of police excessive force? We are tired...and we are frustrated. Most importantly, we’re heartbroken, so we need justice for Rayshard Brooks.”

The family also thanked supporters, and Tyler Perry for paying for Brooks' funeral.

Watch the full press conference in the vide below.

 

Robert Fuller Screen-Shot-2020-06-12-at-7.46.09-PM-1592016425
Twitter

Family Seeks Answers After Black Man Found Hanging From Tree

The family of a young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Calif., is speaking out and demanding answers. Robert Fuller, 24, was found dead on Wednesday (June 10) morning in what authorities claim was a suicide, a notion which the family rejects.

“Implying that he was suicidal is really disgusting,” Fuller’s cousin told Los Angeles news station Fox 11 on Friday (June 12).

“My cousin is not suicidal,” added another relative. “He don’t have no mental issues or anything like that. He did not kill himself and we are not going to stop until we get answers.”

A passerby discovered Fuller’s body in a local park at around 3:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears Mr. Fuller committed suicide,” the LASD said in a news bulletin. “A full autopsy will be performed “in the immediate future.”

The city of Palmdale released a statement extending condolences and  “thoughts and prayers” to Fuller's loved ones.

Fuller came from a “loving family” and was extremely close with his sisters, his cousin said. His body was found hanging above racist writing on the ground but it's unclear what the message said.

The hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller began trending on Twitter early Friday as the story began circulating social media as signs point to Fuller being the victim of a lynching.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

A young man was lynched in yesterday. His body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, CA. He was only 23 years old. His family is missing him. They want answers. They want JUSTICE. His name is Robert Fuller.

SAY HIS NAME 💔😭#JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/UeHIsDS64L

— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 12, 2020

Located in the Antelope Valley, Palmdale has a history of racism and discrimination. In 2019, a middle school teacher was placed on leave twice for using racial slurs in class. In 2015, the county reached a $2 million settlement stemming from a civil rights lawsuit that accused Palmdale and nearby city Lancaster of joining forces with the Housing Authority of Los Angeles County and the sheriff’s department to target and discriminate against Black residents who used public housing vouchers.

Earlier that year, the county agreed to implement new policing practices that required a “team of policing experts” to step in and monitor officers amid allegations of racial profiling, harassment, and excessive force. The county also paid $700,000 to victims of discrimination, and a $25,000 federal fine.

Hear from Fuller's family in the video below.

US-VOTE
MICHAEL B. THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Ferguson Elects Ella Jones As City’s First Black Mayor

Ella Jones became Ferguson’s first Black mayor following Tuesday’s (June 2) election. Winning 59.9% percent of the vote, Jones beat out opponent and fellow Ferguson City Councilwoman Heather Robinett. The victory also makes Jones the city’s first female mayor.

“It’s just our time,” Jones, 65, said in a post-election interview with the St. Louis Dispatch. “It’s just my time to do right by the people.”

Ferguson gained worldwide attention in 2014 after Ferguson police shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, and the fight for justice hasn't stopped. Most recently, residents took to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other police brutality victims.

“In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, our restaurants, our businesses were closed, and now they were trying to open up and we have the protests, so it set a lot of businesses back,” she told the St. Louis American. “So, I am just reaching out to various partners to see how we can best help these businesses recover from the protests and open. We don’t want to lose any of our businesses, because they are the cornerstone of our community, and when we lose one, it just hurts all. My goal is to work, talk to anyone that will listen, to help stabilize these businesses in Ferguson.”

Jones previously ran for mayor in 2017 but lost to incumbent James Knowles III, who served as mayor for three terms.

The former pastor has called Ferguson home for more than 40 years. A graduate from the University of Missouri at St. Louis with a degree in chemistry, Jones obtained a certification a high pressure liquid chromatographer and completed training as a pharmacy technician. Jones' background includes working in Washington University School of Medicine's biochemistry molecular bio-physics department, and as an analytical chemist for KV Pharmaceutical Company, as well as a Mary Kay, where she was a sales director for 30 years before quitting to work in the community full time.

Jones is also the founder and chairperson of the nonprofit community development organization, Community Forward, Inc., and a member of the Boards of the Emerson Family YMCA, and the St. Louis MetroMarket, the latter of which is a decommissioned bus that was retrofitted as a mobile farmers’ market that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to underserved communities.

Hear more from Jones in the video below.

derek-chauvin-GettyImages-1216590242-1591217077
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin Faces Upgraded Charge In George Floyd’s Murder, Three Other Cops Charged

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin  now faces unintentional second-degree murder for killing George Floyd, Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Wednesday (June 3). The upgraded charge was revealed along with charges against three more former MPD officers involved in Floyd's murder.

“Today I filed an amended complaint that charges Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree. I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second degree murder,” Ellison said during a news conference.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kuen, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

“This is absolutely a team effort,” added Ellison. “We are working collectively on this case with one goal: justice for George Floyd.”

Minnesota classifies second-degree murder as “intentional” and “unintentional.” A second-degree murder conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Chauvin, the officer filmed with his knee in Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was originally charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. An independent autopsy determined that Floyd died from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression.”

The other three officers are in “the process” of being taken into custody and could face up to 40 years on the first count and 10 years on the second count, if convicted.

Despite cell phone footage and witnesses, Ellison acknowledged the uphill battle of convicting police officers. “Winning a conviction will be hard. It’s not because we doubt our resources or abilities but history does show that there are challenges.”

Former police officer Mohamed Noor is the first and only cop in Minnesota's history to be convicted of murder for killing a civilian on the job.

