Rayshard Brooks’ Family Makes Emotional Plea For Justice During Press Conference

The family of a young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Calif., is speaking out and demanding answers. Robert Fuller, 24, was found dead on Wednesday (June 10) morning in what authorities claim was a suicide, a notion which the family rejects.
“Implying that he was suicidal is really disgusting,” Fuller’s cousin told Los Angeles news station Fox 11 on Friday (June 12).
“My cousin is not suicidal,” added another relative. “He don’t have no mental issues or anything like that. He did not kill himself and we are not going to stop until we get answers.”
A passerby discovered Fuller’s body in a local park at around 3:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears Mr. Fuller committed suicide,” the LASD said in a news bulletin. “A full autopsy will be performed “in the immediate future.”
The city of Palmdale released a statement extending condolences and “thoughts and prayers” to Fuller's loved ones.
Fuller came from a “loving family” and was extremely close with his sisters, his cousin said. His body was found hanging above racist writing on the ground but it's unclear what the message said.
The hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller began trending on Twitter early Friday as the story began circulating social media as signs point to Fuller being the victim of a lynching.
BLACK LIVES MATTER
A young man was lynched in yesterday. His body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, CA. He was only 23 years old. His family is missing him. They want answers. They want JUSTICE. His name is Robert Fuller.
SAY HIS NAME 💔😭#JusticeForRobertFuller pic.twitter.com/UeHIsDS64L
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 12, 2020
Located in the Antelope Valley, Palmdale has a history of racism and discrimination. In 2019, a middle school teacher was placed on leave twice for using racial slurs in class. In 2015, the county reached a $2 million settlement stemming from a civil rights lawsuit that accused Palmdale and nearby city Lancaster of joining forces with the Housing Authority of Los Angeles County and the sheriff’s department to target and discriminate against Black residents who used public housing vouchers.
Earlier that year, the county agreed to implement new policing practices that required a “team of policing experts” to step in and monitor officers amid allegations of racial profiling, harassment, and excessive force. The county also paid $700,000 to victims of discrimination, and a $25,000 federal fine.
Hear from Fuller's family in the video below.
Ella Jones became Ferguson’s first Black mayor following Tuesday’s (June 2) election. Winning 59.9% percent of the vote, Jones beat out opponent and fellow Ferguson City Councilwoman Heather Robinett. The victory also makes Jones the city’s first female mayor.
“It’s just our time,” Jones, 65, said in a post-election interview with the St. Louis Dispatch. “It’s just my time to do right by the people.”
Ferguson gained worldwide attention in 2014 after Ferguson police shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, and the fight for justice hasn't stopped. Most recently, residents took to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic to protest the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other police brutality victims.
“In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, our restaurants, our businesses were closed, and now they were trying to open up and we have the protests, so it set a lot of businesses back,” she told the St. Louis American. “So, I am just reaching out to various partners to see how we can best help these businesses recover from the protests and open. We don’t want to lose any of our businesses, because they are the cornerstone of our community, and when we lose one, it just hurts all. My goal is to work, talk to anyone that will listen, to help stabilize these businesses in Ferguson.”
Jones previously ran for mayor in 2017 but lost to incumbent James Knowles III, who served as mayor for three terms.
The former pastor has called Ferguson home for more than 40 years. A graduate from the University of Missouri at St. Louis with a degree in chemistry, Jones obtained a certification a high pressure liquid chromatographer and completed training as a pharmacy technician. Jones' background includes working in Washington University School of Medicine's biochemistry molecular bio-physics department, and as an analytical chemist for KV Pharmaceutical Company, as well as a Mary Kay, where she was a sales director for 30 years before quitting to work in the community full time.
Jones is also the founder and chairperson of the nonprofit community development organization, Community Forward, Inc., and a member of the Boards of the Emerson Family YMCA, and the St. Louis MetroMarket, the latter of which is a decommissioned bus that was retrofitted as a mobile farmers’ market that provides fresh fruits and vegetables to underserved communities.
Hear more from Jones in the video below.
Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin now faces unintentional second-degree murder for killing George Floyd, Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Wednesday (June 3). The upgraded charge was revealed along with charges against three more former MPD officers involved in Floyd's murder.
“Today I filed an amended complaint that charges Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with murder in the second degree. I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second degree murder,” Ellison said during a news conference.
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kuen, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.
“This is absolutely a team effort,” added Ellison. “We are working collectively on this case with one goal: justice for George Floyd.”
Minnesota classifies second-degree murder as “intentional” and “unintentional.” A second-degree murder conviction carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Chauvin, the officer filmed with his knee in Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was originally charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. An independent autopsy determined that Floyd died from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression.”
The other three officers are in “the process” of being taken into custody and could face up to 40 years on the first count and 10 years on the second count, if convicted.
Despite cell phone footage and witnesses, Ellison acknowledged the uphill battle of convicting police officers. “Winning a conviction will be hard. It’s not because we doubt our resources or abilities but history does show that there are challenges.”
Former police officer Mohamed Noor is the first and only cop in Minnesota's history to be convicted of murder for killing a civilian on the job.