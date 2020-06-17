Saweetie Samples A Too Short Classic On “Tap In”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Jamaican artist heard on Jay Z and Beyonce’s 2018 track, “Black Effect,” is suing the duo for copyright infringement. In the lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday (June 16), Dr. L’Antoinette Stines claims that she was told that her voice would only be used for “promotional purposes,” TMZ reports.
The author, actor, choreographer, activist, and lecturer maintains that she was never paid for her contribution. According to the suit, Jay and Bey reached out to Stines in 2018 to find dancers for a promo video for their upcoming tour. After providing dancers, Stines says she was asked to record her thoughts about love for what she believed to be a promo video.
Stines signed a contract for the use of her likeness on the day of the shoot, but says that she had no idea that her voice would end up on Jay and Bey’s Everything is Love album. She also says that she was not given time to have her lawyer review the documents.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, a writing credit, and a cut of sales.
Update: 9:40 P.M. EST (June 17, 2020) — According to numerous reports, several Atlanta’s police officers were refusing to work in reaction to charges brought against their colleagues for the murder of Rayshard Brooks. The walkout appeared to be centered around the city’s Zone 6 area, which cover’s East Atlanta. ADP denied the rumors.
Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.
— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020
The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Wednesday (June 17).
Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges including felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and three counts of violation of oath. Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department after killing Brooks. If convicted of murder, Rolfe could face life in prison without parole, or the death penalty.
A second officer, David Brosnan, was moved to desk duty after the shooting. Brosnan has since been charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath, for standing on Brooks’ shoulder and failing to “render timely medical aid.” Howard added that Brosnan admitted to standing on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot.
“The arrest warrants have already been signed. We are asking Officer Rolfe and Officer Brosnan to surrender themselves by 6 p.m. [Thursday],” Howard said.
Howard recommended $50,000 bond for Brosnan, in exchange for agreeing to testify for prosecutors, and no bond for Rolfe who kicked Brooks in the back as he lay on the ground “fighting for his life.”
Don Samuel, an attorney for Brosnan, denied that his client agreed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but said that he has been cooperating with the investigation. Samuel called the charges against Brosnan “irrational, unethical, and obviously based on factors which should have nothing to do with the proper administration of justice.”
Brooks, 27, was killed in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant last weekend. Officers were responding to a DUI call placed after Brooks had fallen asleep in his car while in the drive-thru. Howard stated that Brooks was compliant, jovial, and never displayed “any aggressive behavior” during the 42 minutes that he spoke with officers before being shot twice in the back as he ran away.
Though Brooks grabbed Rolfe’s Taser, Howard argued that the officer was aware of the Taser in Brooks’ possession and that it posed “no immediate threat” to the him, or “any other persons.”
Brooks was more than 18 feet away from Rolfe when he shot him in the back, Howard said. “At the time the first shot was fired, the utterance made by Officer Rolfe was ‘I got him.’”
Young Miami is heartbroken after the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend and son’s father, Jai Wiggins. The “Act Up” rapper paid tribute to Wiggins on Monday (June 15) with a photo collage featuring their 6-year-old son.
“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai,” she wrote in part. “You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together. One thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Need you Jai.”View this post on Instagram
Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai. You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you 💔💔
According to reports, Wiggins was shot on or around June 8, and had been fighting for his life in the hospital. Aside from raising a young son, Miami, whose birth name is Caresha Brownlee, has an 8-month-old-daughter with producer, Southside.
In additional posts to her Instagram Story the grieving mother of two shared more photos of Wiggins as well as their son. She also wrote that she couldn’t believe Wiggins was gone.
YM’s City Girls group member, JT, praised her for being so strong. “Caresha don’t deserve this s**t, my baby haven’t really caught a break in years always being forced to be strong,” JT tweeted on Monday (Jun 15). “God send her a miracle her heart so broken & mine is too.”
Caresha don’t deserve this shit, my baby haven’t really caught a break in years always being forced to be strong .... God send her a miracle her heart so broken & mine is too💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
— CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) June 15, 2020
Yung is in fact the strongest person I know, shit so sad she even have to go through certain shit. I love & respect her so much more every day! 🙏🏾❤️
— CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) June 14, 2020