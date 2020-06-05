Solange Knowles Pens Emotional Birthday Tribute To Breonna Taylor

Taylor would have turned 27 on June 5.

Solange Knowles joined the chorus of beautiful tributes to Breonna Taylor on what should have been her 27th birthday on Friday (June 5).

“I want to be more like you Breonna Taylor. A better sister, friend, and human. More kind. More positive. More intentional,” wrote Solo. “Less judgmental. Less phased by shit that doesn’t matter. More dependable and moving with more care, light, and love.

“Your friends and cousin say that you were the ‘show up and never disappoint’ friend...that you would throw all negativity out the door. I wish you were there with them all today celebrating. You should be with them all here celebrating in all your radiance. I don’t know WHERE [the f**k] I’d be without my sisters and reading about your life, I know you were all their rock.”

In closing, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer shouted out Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, as well as her sister, relatives, and friends to thank them “for sharing her with the world today.” Solo also thanked and Eva Lewis for writing a Teen Vogue story where Taylor’s loved ones opened up about her life and legacy.

“She always said she was destined for greatness, and now she will be a part of history,” said Palmer.

Taylor was murdered by officers from the Louisville Police Department on March 13. None of the officers have been arrested.

In commemoration of her birthday, social media has been flooded with tributes and calls for justice. A Change.org petition demanding the arrest of Louisville officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and any other “involved in the death and coverup” of her death has reached 4.5 million signatures.

A GoFundMe page launched by Taylor’s family has raised over $4 million and counting, and multiple demonstrations are scheduled to be held this weekend in Taylor's honors.

Check below for tributes from Solange, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Tika Sumpter, and more.

