Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End DACA

The family of Robert Fuller, the young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale Calif., is mourning the loss of another loved one. Fuller’s half brother was killed by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday (June 17).
According to KTLA, the family identified the deceased as Terron Jamaal Boone. Fuller and Boone shared the same mother.
“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jamaal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.
“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family an their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. That family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”
Boone was killed at around 4:30 p.m. local time, during an alleged shootout with police in Kern County. Deputies were searching for an apparent suspect accused of kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon when they spotted Boone in a vehicle. According to the LAC Sheriff's department, deputies followed Boone before attempting to pull him over. They claim that he began shooting at police as soon as he opened the car door. A woman in the vehicle was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. There was also a 7-year-old girl in the car who was not injured in the shooting.
The incident is not connected to the investigation into Fuller’s death, authorities said. Fuller’s death was ruled a suicide but authorities are still looking into the case.
The 24 year old was one of multiple Black men around the nation to be found hanging from a trees in the last few weeks. The list includes a Black teen found hanging from a tree in Texas on Wednesday, and Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanged in Victorville, Calif. late last month.
The family of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old father killed by Atlanta police last weekend, spoke out about his life and death during an emotional press conference held on Monday (June 15). Brooks’ widow, Tamika Miller, along with his cousins and niece shared memories of the loving family man, and asked that the country stand behind them as they seek justice.
“Me and my uncle are both 27 years of age, 27 years of age,” Brooks’ niece, Chastity Evans, said. “No one walking this green Earth expects to be shot and killed like trash in the street for falling asleep in a drive through.”
Chastity added that her uncle, “has a family who loves him, who would have gladly came and got him,” on the night that he was killed by Atlanta police after a Wendy's employee called 911 because Brooks was sleeping in his car in the drive-thru.
“The day after my uncle’s murder, his oldest daughter sat for her father in her birthday dress to come and take her skating. And to look across the room and know that it’s never a possibility anymore breaks my heart.
“This entire situation has traumatized me and my entire family I’m sure for the rest of our lives,” Evans continued. “My uncle did not die in vain. His life mattered. George Floyd’s life mattered. Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. Michael Brown’s life mattered. Sandra Bland’s life mattered. I’m not only asking the city of Atlanta to stand with us. I’m asking for everyone in this nation to stand with us as we seek justice for Rayshard. Thank you.”
Body cam footage from the incident shows Brooks calmly speaking with police and admitting to being intoxicated before the run-in turned volatile. Brooks, who was unarmed, was shot with a stun gun that he wrestled out of an officer's hand before attempting to run away, at which point the officer opened fire shooting him twice in the back.
An autopsy determined that Brooks died from blood loss following two fatal gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide. Former officer Garrett Rolfe, who killed Brooks, was fired from the Atlanta Police Department. The other officer, Devin Bronsan, was placed on administrative leave.
“No matter what the different points of view are of his death. We must all agree to one fact, the fact that he was killed by the Atlanta Police Department,” said Brooks' cousin, Tiara Brooks. “The fact that someone’s cousin, brother, uncle, nephew, father, companion and friend is no longer in this world. The trust that we have with the police force is broken. And the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department.
“But honestly true justice will never prevail because we will never be able to bring back Rayshard Brooks. He will no longer be able to return to this world nor to his family. However, again, if we stand together and unite as one, there will be no more cases similar to Rayshard’s. How many more protests will it take to ensure that the next victim isn’t your cousin, your brother, your uncle, your nephew, your friend, or your companion, so that we can finally end the suffering of police excessive force? We are tired...and we are frustrated. Most importantly, we’re heartbroken, so we need justice for Rayshard Brooks.”
The family also thanked supporters, and Tyler Perry for paying for Brooks' funeral.
Watch the full press conference in the video below.
The family of a young Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, Calif., is speaking out and demanding answers. Robert Fuller, 24, was found dead on Wednesday (June 10) morning in what authorities claim was a suicide, a notion which the family rejects.
“Implying that he was suicidal is really disgusting,” Fuller’s cousin told Los Angeles news station Fox 11 on Friday (June 12).
“My cousin is not suicidal,” added another relative. “He don’t have no mental issues or anything like that. He did not kill himself and we are not going to stop until we get answers.”
A passerby discovered Fuller’s body in a local park at around 3:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears Mr. Fuller committed suicide,” the LASD said in a news bulletin. “A full autopsy will be performed “in the immediate future.”
The city of Palmdale released a statement extending condolences and “thoughts and prayers” to Fuller's loved ones.
Fuller came from a “loving family” and was extremely close with his sisters, his cousin said. His body was found hanging above racist writing on the ground but it's unclear what the message said.
The hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller began trending on Twitter early Friday as the story began circulating social media as signs point to Fuller being the victim of a lynching.
Located in the Antelope Valley, Palmdale has a history of racism and discrimination. In 2019, a middle school teacher was placed on leave twice for using racial slurs in class. In 2015, the county reached a $2 million settlement stemming from a civil rights lawsuit that accused Palmdale and nearby city Lancaster of joining forces with the Housing Authority of Los Angeles County and the sheriff’s department to target and discriminate against Black residents who used public housing vouchers.
Earlier that year, the county agreed to implement new policing practices that required a “team of policing experts” to step in and monitor officers amid allegations of racial profiling, harassment, and excessive force. The county also paid $700,000 to victims of discrimination, and a $25,000 federal fine.
Hear from Fuller's family in the video below.