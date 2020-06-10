T.I. And 50 Are Demanding Justice For Tamla Harsford

A lawyer investigating the case says Harsford was a victim of a homicide.

T.I. and 50 Cent are demanding justice for Tamla Horsford. The mother of six was found dead in 2018 after attending an adult slumber party with seven white women.

Authorities ruled that death accidental but Horsford’s story has been re-circulating in wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Tamla Horsford was murdered while she attended a sleepover with 7 white women. She was beaten and thrown off of a balcony,” reads a meme that Tip posted on Instagram on Tuesday (June 9) with the caption, “FYI.”

50 Cent reposted the same image. “Where’s the investigation on this one? SMH,” he wrote.

Ralph E. Fernandez, an attorney for the victim’s family, recently completed a review of the evidence in the case, the findings of which he revealed in a letter to Horsford’s husband.

“The review reflects that a homicide is a strong possibility, ” Rodriguez wrote in the letter. “Witness statements are in conflict. A potential subject handled the body as well as the evidence prior to the law enforcement arrival. Evidence was disposed of and no inquiry followed. The scene was not preserved.

“A remarkable fact is that there were no photographs taken during the autopsy of Tamla’s body,” the letter continues. “This had to have been done at someone’s directive because such a practice is unheard of.”

The Forsyth Country Sheriff’s Office told Fernandez maintains that it conducted a “thorough and comprehensive investigation” into the case. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Arbery’s murder and performed an additional autopsy on Horsford’s body, said that it stands behind “our original findings which are available upon request through GBI’s Open Records Unit.”

Fernandez found abrasions on Harsford's body indicating that she was involved in a struggle. “There were parallel scratches to one arm. Since they were fresh, photos would not have proven recent use of defensive force. There was one x-ray, yet the injury noted as the cause of death appears nowhere.”

In closing, he added, “My years of experience lead me to believe that 80% of cases where African Americans die under mysterious circumstances, end up closed or cold because there are no video and the only witnesses are bad guy, or good guys, that deep down are really bad.”