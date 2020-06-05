Talib Kweli Says New Black Star Album Is Almost Done

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Megan Thee Stallion is the second female rapper to come in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the last month. The Houston rapper’s “Savage” remix jumped from fifth place to the top spot this week marking Meg’s first run atop the single’s chart and Beyonce’s seventh No. 1 single overall.
To celebrate, Bey sent Megan a bouquet of flowers.
Beyoncé sent Megan flowers to congratulate her on their #1 with Savage Remix 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/Q1bWwFm9LC
— Megan Daily (@HottieSource) May 26, 2020
The “Savage” remix gave Meg her first No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs chart, and returned to the top spot on the Hot Rap Songs tally. The track also climbed four slots to top the Digital Song Sales chart. The single marks a special achievement for Beyonce who joins Mariah Carey as the only two artists to earn No. 1’s in the 2000s, the 2010, and 2020s.
In addition to making chart history, the “Savage” remix was a collective effort between Megan and Beyonce to help their hometown of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song has reportedly raised more than $500,000 for charity.
Chole x Halle are giving us a taste of what's to come from their upcoming sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, debuting on June 5. The dynamic duo serve up gorgeous visuals in the sweltering new music video for “Do It,” the album's lead single.
“So thankful for all the support on #DOIT it means everything us!!! Ya’ll like it? Keep watching, streaming x dancing,” the pair tweeted on Friday (May 15). “We’re sooo looking forward to sharing the album with you.”
sooooo thankful for all the support on #DOIT it means everything us!!! y’all like it? keep watching, streaming x dancing. we’re sooo looking forward to sharing the album with you. much much love 🖤🖤💍💍 https://t.co/vPaeglZ5uE pic.twitter.com/TfV8WV2lvl
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) May 15, 2020
In honor of “Do It,” Balmain will host an Instagram Live event on Sunday (May 17), featuring a 30-minute set from Chloe x Hall.
Watch the “Do It” music video below.
Teyana Taylor is giving fans a sneak peek of her music video for the single, “Bare Wit Me,” off her upcoming project, The Album.
The Michael Jackson-inspired teaser, released on Thursday (May 14), went viral almost immediately, wracking up more than 1 million views on Taylor's Instagram and millions of views across Twitter.
In the video clip, Taylor pays homage to the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal” (and possible nods to Janet's “Alright” music video) with a colorful spin. “No games this time around,” the Harlem native wrote on Instagram.
Last week, Taylor unveiled the cover art for The Album, featuring Grace Jones-esque imagery.
View this post on Instagram
“THE ALBUM”• June 2020 📸: @danielsannwald
Taylor's new project is a followup to her 2018 debut studio album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy). In an Instagram Live interview with Red Bull promoting her documentary, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, Taylor announced that The Album is officially done.
“Y’all gonna be so happy,” she said last month. “This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head-boppers. It’s not super-fast. You can dance and you can cry and you can ride.”
The Album is scheduled to debut next month.
Check out the “Bare Wit Me” teaser below.
View this post on Instagram
A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint