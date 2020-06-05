Talib Kweli Mos Def Rock the Bells 2011 - Mountain View, CA
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Talib Kweli Says New Black Star Album Is Almost Done

June 5, 2020 - 11:17 pm by VIBE Staff

Madlib produced the long-awaited project.

Talib Kweli made a major announcement about the forthcoming Black Star album with Yasiin Bey (a.k.a Mos Def) during Wednesday’s (June 3) episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Kweli appeared on the late night talks show to discuss social justice topics such as activism, racism, reparations, and police brutality.

In between discussing current events and his solo album, the Brooklyn native dropped a few details about the progress of the Black Star project.

“A lot of people have been hitting me up like 'We need that Black Star album, we need that Black Star album.' Me and Mos Def are in the final stages of the Black Star album,” he revealed. “It's produced completely by Madlib, so shoutout to Madlib and everybody at Oxnard. The new Black Star album is dealing with a lot of this subject matter. I'm working hard to get it out to the people."

The album will be the long-awaited follow-up to the hip-hop duo’s critically acclaimed 1998 debut LP, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star.  This isn't the first time that Black Star has made mention of the album. In 2018, Yasiin announced that the album was “coming soon.”

Watch Talib’s full interview below.

