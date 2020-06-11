The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Louisville Metro Council voted to end the use of no-knock warrants, in wake of the murder of Breonna Taylor. The measure sponsored by council members Jessica Green and Barbara Sexton-Smith passed by unanimous vote on Thursday (June 11).
According to the ordinance, “No Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) police officer, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer, or any other Metro law enforcement or public safety official shall seek, execute, or participate in the execution of a no-knock warrant at any location within the boundaries of Jefferson County.”
LMPD officers killed Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, in the early morning hours of March 13. Authorities claimed that they were executing a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s apartment in accordance with an alleged narcotics investigation that had nothing to do with her. The suspect at the center of the warrant was already in custody, and Taylor was sleeping in bed when police kicked in her door and shot her to death. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend and a licensed gun owner, assumed the residence was being burglarized and shot back (still unaware that they were cops). Walker was arrested on assault charges that were later dropped. The officers involved, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, 47, Myles Cosgrove, 42, and Brett Hankison, 44, have yet to be arrested or charged for killing Taylor.
The LPD recently released an incident report from Taylor’s murder that was almost completely blank. In an emotional interview with The Breakfast Club, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, detailed rushing over to her daughter’s apartment after hearing that she had been shot. Police told Palmer that her daughter had been hospitalized, but when she went to the hospital, but Taylor wasn’t there.
Palmer returned to the crime scene and was made to wait for another two hours before a detective spoke with her. Instead of providing answers, police questioned if Palmer “knew of anybody who would want to hurt Breonna or Kenny,” or if the couple were having any relationship issues.
After giving her the runaround and making her wait for another two hours, the detective admitted to Palmer that her daughter’s body was still inside of the apartment. “It was probably about 11 a.m. when he comes back over,” Palmer recalled. “He tells us it’ll be a little bit longer and they’ll be wrapping up and that we’ll be able to get into the house and I say ‘Why won’t you tell me where Breonna is? And he says, ‘She’s still in the apartment.”
Starbucks made a very public statement in support of Black Lives Matter movement, but it seems that the company has different view behind the scenes. The coffee giant has banned employees from wearing t-shirts or pins promoting BLM, as it may be misconstrued and could potentially incite violence, Buzzfeed News reports.
The outlet obtained an internal memo sent out in response to store managers who contacted higher-ups on behalf of employees who wanted to include BLM-related items on their uniforms. The memo reiterates the company’s “carefully considered and defined” dress code policy that states that employees are only allowed to wear company-issued buttons and pins. Buttons supporting LBTQ rights are exempt from the restriction.
Starbucks posted a lengthy message of support for BLM earlier in the week.
Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.
As for employees promoting BLM, the memo directed them to a since deleted video explaining how “there are agitators who misconstruct the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement — and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.”
Starbucks directed employees can show support by ordering a “Keep It Brewing” t-shirt from the company’s Black Partner Network.
A rep for Starbucks told Buzzfeed News that while the company remains committed to helping to dismantle “systematic racism,” the dress code policy remains in place.
Starbucks has been here before. In 2018, the coffee giant faced boycotts after an employee called police on two black men who were waiting for a friend. In reaction to the incident, Starbucks vowed to implement anti-racial bias training.
One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George, was freed on a conditional release on Wednesday (June 10). Thomas Lane was released after posting $750,000 bail, inmate records from the Hennepin County Jail confirm.
The ex-police officer’s family may have crowdfunded the bail money through a website that they launched to garner Paypal donations, TMZ reports. The website has since been wiped clean and is currently “under construction.”
Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, were fired from the MPD after video of Floyd’s May 25th murder went viral. Floyd, 46, was laid to rest on Tuesday (June 9), following a private funeral in his hometown of Houston.
All four former cops were recorded applying pressure to Floyd while he was handcuffed on the ground and begging for air. Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee jammed into Floyd’s neck, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
Lane, 37, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Lane faces up to 40 years in prison.
His next court date is scheduled for June 29.