Former Minneapolis Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Murder Released On Bond

Thomas Lane was one of four officers arrested and charged in the murder.

One of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George, was freed on a conditional release on Wednesday (June 10). Thomas Lane was released after posting $750,000 bail, inmate records from the Hennepin County Jail confirm.

The ex-police officer’s family may have crowdfunded the bail money through a website that they launched to garner Paypal donations, TMZ reports. The website has since been wiped clean and is currently “under construction.”

Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, were fired from the MPD after video of Floyd’s May 25th murder went viral. Floyd, 46, was laid to rest on Tuesday (June 9), following a private funeral in his hometown of Houston.

All four former cops were recorded applying pressure to Floyd while he was handcuffed on the ground and begging for air. Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee jammed into Floyd’s neck, faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Lane, 37, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Lane faces up to 40 years in prison.

His next court date is scheduled for June 29.