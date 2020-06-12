The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The Louisville Metro Council voted to end the use of no-knock warrants, in wake of the murder of Breonna Taylor. The measure sponsored by council members Jessica Green and Barbara Sexton-Smith passed by unanimous vote on Thursday (June 11).
According to the ordinance, “No Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) police officer, Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer, or any other Metro law enforcement or public safety official shall seek, execute, or participate in the execution of a no-knock warrant at any location within the boundaries of Jefferson County.”
LMPD officers killed Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, in the early morning hours of March 13. Authorities claimed that they were executing a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s apartment in accordance with an alleged narcotics investigation that had nothing to do with her. The suspect at the center of the warrant was already in custody, and Taylor was sleeping in bed when police kicked in her door and shot her to death. Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend and a licensed gun owner, assumed the residence was being burglarized and shot back (still unaware that they were cops). Walker was arrested on assault charges that were later dropped. The officers involved, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, 47, Myles Cosgrove, 42, and Brett Hankison, 44, have yet to be arrested or charged for killing Taylor.
The LPD recently released an incident report from Taylor’s murder that was almost completely blank. In an emotional interview with The Breakfast Club, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, detailed rushing over to her daughter’s apartment after hearing that she had been shot. Police told Palmer that her daughter had been hospitalized, but when she went to the hospital, but Taylor wasn’t there.
Palmer returned to the crime scene and was made to wait for another two hours before a detective spoke with her. Instead of providing answers, police questioned if Palmer “knew of anybody who would want to hurt Breonna or Kenny,” or if the couple were having any relationship issues.
After giving her the runaround and making her wait for another two hours, the detective admitted to Palmer that her daughter’s body was still inside of the apartment. “It was probably about 11 a.m. when he comes back over,” Palmer recalled. “He tells us it’ll be a little bit longer and they’ll be wrapping up and that we’ll be able to get into the house and I say ‘Why won’t you tell me where Breonna is? And he says, ‘She’s still in the apartment.”
June 2, 2020 will never be forgotten. One week after creating the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative and making a global impact on the music industry, cofounders founders Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas are gracing the cover of Billboard. With the neverending news on the global coronavirus pandemic and the emotional and mental exhaustion following the murder of George Floyd at the hand of police, the two rising music executives decided to make an effort to practice self-care and encourage others in entertainment to do the same.
A few days later, the music entertainment world unanimously came to a halt. Record labels, streaming platforms, and the like showcased their solidarity and support by releasing company statements encouraging their employees to take the time to learn, listen, and reflect on the systemic racism experienced within the black community.
In Billboard's latest cover story written by executive director of R&B and hip-hop Gail Mitchell, the two ladies spoke about how the movement came to be, what went right, what went wrong, and what they have planned.
On how the idea for #TheShowMustBePaused came about…
BA: “It was just a really heavy week for the black community. And people still had to work. It didn’t seem like anyone had a chance to really take in what was happening in the middle of coronavirus…It was just a lot while trying to keep the show moving. So I called Jamila that Friday and said we should take the day off, that it’s not business as usual.”
JT: “We started hitting up friends who were asking if they should share this privately or publicly. So we decided as friends to share it publicly, like, ‘What are we hiding for?’”’
On the solid black box people started posting online…
JT: “At some point between Monday night and Tuesday morning, people thought that a plain black box was supposed to be posted with the Black Lives Matter tag. That caused confusion because it was also pushing down vital information for the Black Lives Matter movement. That was never our intent, never part of our directives. The goal was not to mute ourselves.”
On what they covered at the summit they held on Black Out Tuesday…
JT: “Urban artists occupy most of the music charts, and we celebrate the genres at industry events and the Grammys. But when that community takes a hit, it seems like its every man for himself…There’s never a united front….The country is literally in a moment of transition. And music has to be at the forefront of that because of its influence.”
On Republic’s announcement to eliminate the term “urban music”…
BA: “It seems like a great step toward progress…I would just like to know what that means for them as a company and how they see that being defined moving forward. It’s just one word, but it’s a strong word in the music community.”
On the one thing they want the industry to know about #TheShowMustBePaused…
BA: “This was not thought out in advance. It was not a march. It was not a rollout….It was a way for people to release and pause, because in the end we have to fix it and we have to heal as a society. And we can do this by changing the future.”
Starbucks made a very public statement in support of Black Lives Matter movement, but it seems that the company has different view behind the scenes. The coffee giant has banned employees from wearing t-shirts or pins promoting BLM, as it may be misconstrued and could potentially incite violence, Buzzfeed News reports.
The outlet obtained an internal memo sent out in response to store managers who contacted higher-ups on behalf of employees who wanted to include BLM-related items on their uniforms. The memo reiterates the company’s “carefully considered and defined” dress code policy that states that employees are only allowed to wear company-issued buttons and pins. Buttons supporting LBTQ rights are exempt from the restriction.
Starbucks posted a lengthy message of support for BLM earlier in the week.
Black lives matter. We are committed to being a part of change.
As for employees promoting BLM, the memo directed them to a since deleted video explaining how “there are agitators who misconstruct the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement — and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.”
Starbucks directed employees can show support by ordering a “Keep It Brewing” t-shirt from the company’s Black Partner Network.
A rep for Starbucks told Buzzfeed News that while the company remains committed to helping to dismantle “systematic racism,” the dress code policy remains in place.
Starbucks has been here before. In 2018, the coffee giant faced boycotts after an employee called police on two black men who were waiting for a friend. In reaction to the incident, Starbucks vowed to implement anti-racial bias training.
Read some of the latest #BoycottStarbucks tweets below.
If YOU own shares of Starbucks, you better sell that shit...
Your coffee beans are from Central America yet you can’t support Black Lives Matter🤔🤔🤔
Disgusting.
I haven't been back to @Starbucks since those 2 Black guys got hassled a few years ago.
Now they want to deny employees the right to express their support for Black Lives Matter? SMDH.
