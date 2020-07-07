50 Cent Faces Backlash Over Rant About “Angry Black Women”

The G-Unit honcho went on a shameful diatribe about Black women vs. “exotic women.”

During the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, 50 Cent opted to go on a derogatory rant against Black women, and he’s facing backlash over his comments.

In a clip from the interview, which was posted YouTube on Sunday (July 4), the G-Unit honcho claims Black women get upset with him for dating “exotic women.”

He then proceeded to share why he prefers a certain women.“That s**t looks a lot different from the s**t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s**t look like it come off a boat...something you can’t just get. But they [Black women] get angry, 'How did you end up with this motherf**ker?' I’m like, 'Huh?' My instincts always make me defensive, so I look at it like 'look at this angry Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k out of here, trying to f**k up the whole vibe.'”

Weezy not only laughed along with Fif, he verbally co-signed his statements. The New Orleans rapper's daughter, Reginae Carter, responded to the ignorant comments with a tweet uplifting fellow Black women:

I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020

Vivica A. Fox weighed in on the matter during Tuesday’s (July 7) episode of Cocktails with the Queens. Fox said that her ex has “f**boy tendencies,” and is intimidated by Black women.

“When I read that [his comments] I was like really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you. You want somebody to sit over there like a pretty little dog that you can just [pet] right? You can’t handle a Black woman. Can you?"

Fif responded with an Instagram post claiming that Fox is “still in love with me.”

Meanwhile, the Queens native's girlfriend, Cuban Link, posted a birthday message to him on Instagram and added, “Don’t worry ladies I already knocked him upside his big a** head.”

Read more reactions to Fif's comments below.

Why is it only Black male rappers that continuously feel the need to degrade Black women in this manner? https://t.co/ZLjcNIGFBo — The Grapevine (@TheGrapevineTV) July 7, 2020

Bruh fuck lil Wayne and 50 cent. I'm so sick of black men making it seem like black women are jealous of women of other races. — The 🍫 Goddess (@VivannaVixxxen) July 5, 2020

Just when you think Lil Wayne and 50 Cent can’t get anymore anti-black and colorist, they join forces and top themselves. Black women....PLEASE STOP SUPPORTING THESE ASHY NIGGAS. — Billionaire but Make it PPP (@BrrrLaStrange) July 5, 2020

Lil Wayne has a regular BLACK daughter and gone sit up there and laugh with 50 cent about black women smh.. That’s exactly why those dreads are falling off the damn bone! I wish these coons would learn that you can have your “exotic” women without putting us down — 7/23♌️ (@_MinnieD) July 6, 2020

50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women. We all love to talk about racism but unfortunately some black men have self hatred reflected in their hate for black women. This is quietly swept under the rug. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — YomiBolo (@yomibolo) July 5, 2020