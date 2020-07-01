50 Cent Offers To Help Virgil Abloh Amid Backlash Over Pop Smoke Album Cover

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In continuing his efforts to help young people access financial literacy, 21 Savage announced the launch of his Bank Account at Home Financial Literary Project on Wednesday (July 1). The campaign includes a partnership with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms to offer free Wi-Fi and tablets to those in need.
“I felt like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper said in a statement to the Associated Press.
View this post on Instagram
I’m making financial literacy available to kids and families across the country this summer with #BankAccount At Home- a free online program to give you the tools you need to learn to save and make money. @chime @everfi @keishabottoms
21 Savage and his charity, Leading by Example, partnered with mobile banking service Chime, Juma Ventures and EverFi to “connect our youth with financial education and work opportunities to teach them how to manage and earn money.”
The Grammy winner launched the Bank Account Program in 2018.
Coronavirus cases are surging around the country with several states changing quarantine guidelines as 4th of July weekend approaches. The U.S. reached a grim milestone of more than 80,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday (June 30).
In total, at least 2.7 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since March. Over 1.1 million people have recovered, while more than 100,000 have died.
California, Texas, Arizona, and several other states announced new restrictions this week including the temporary closure of bars, beaches, gyms and other business in hopes of flattening the curve after easing lockdown restrictions in May.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that travelers from over a dozen states with surging cases including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Utah, must self-quarantine for 14 days.
If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.
The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020
The traveling restriction don't just apply to the states. The European Union has closed its bordered to U.S. travelers until further notice.As of Wednesday (July 1), Florida reported an additional 6,500 new cases, pushing the state total above 100,000. But despite the surge in cases, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to reinstate social distancing restrictions.
Meanwhile, Texas reported over 8,000 cases in just 24 hours, the highest one-day total for the state since the pandemic began. California saw record-breaking numbers as well, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the closure of beaches, bars, restaurants, and other businesses. The Golden State has surpassed 233,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, many of which are centered in Los Angeles County.
Arizona added 4,682 cases to its total of nearly 85,000 confirmed cases on Tuesday. North Carolina also hit a record high of 1,843 cases, bringing the state’s total of 66,513 following slight dip in the number of infections last weekend.
Update: 7:47 P.M. EST (July 2, 2020) — Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing herself to the infamous“red table.” The actress tweeted on Thursday (July 2) that she's headed to Red Table Talk, in the spirit of “healing,” after August Alsina's claims about their alleged relationship.
There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020
Original story below..
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly denying rumors about their marriage after August Alsina alleged that he dated the 48-year-old actress, with her husband’s permission.
Alsina opened up about the nature of his onetime bond with Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela Yee that aired on Tuesday (June 30). When asked about a rumored relationship with the Red Table Talk host, Alsina alleged that he spoke with Will before pursuing Jada.
“I sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to a life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times — not involving romanticism — he gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” said Alsina. “And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my whole self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that i true gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person…some people never get that in this lifetime.”
A rep for Jada called the story “absolutely not true.” Will’s rep told the U.K. Sun that the allegations were “wrong.”
Besides the Smiths, Alsina talks about his new album, State of Emergency, health struggles, and losing his sister to cancer.
Watch the full interview below.