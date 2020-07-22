Andrew Gillum Opens Up About Depression, Alcoholism Following Rehab Stint

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A California lawmaker introduced an ordinance that could criminalize racist 911 calls. San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton presented the CAREN Act during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday (July 7).
“Racist calls are unacceptable,” Walton tweeted. “That’s why I’m introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies.
Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that's why I'm introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. #CARENact #sanfrancisco
— Shamann Walton (@shamannwalton) July 7, 2020
The measure is similar to a bill proposed by a New York Senator in 2018, and another proposed by California Assembly member Rob Banta last month to help end “discriminatory 911 calls motivated by an individual’s race, religion, sex, or any other protected class by designating such reports as a hate crime.”
Making a false police report is a criminal misdemeanor offense under California law, but there is currently no legislation criminalizing discriminatory 911 calls.
In related news, a white New Yorker named Amy Cooper could face criminal charges for calling 911 on a birdwatching Black man in Central Park after he informed her that her dog needed to be leashed. Chris Cooper, who has no relation to Amy Cooper, filmed the viral video in May. However, Chris has refused to cooperate with the District Attorney efforts to bring charges against Amy because she “already paid a steep price,” and “Bringing her more misery just seems liking pilling on.”
Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.
“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”
The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”
View this post on Instagram
Listen I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and I don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important. I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133K viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world. I want to make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE! And a special thank you to Bernie, you’ll always be my favorite candidate!
Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.
See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.
Sen. @BernieSanders joined @IamCardiB for a frank conversation about why he endorsed Joe Biden and how the country can heal during COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/P3XDBCqSph
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 15, 2020
Barack Obama is potentially passing the torch over to his onetime vice president in his bid for president. The former commander in chief officially endorsed Joe Biden in a 12-minute video message posted on Twitter on Tuesday (April 14).
Obama opened with a statement on the global pandemic where he thanked medical professionals, public servants, health officials, “workers taking risks everyday to keep our economy running,” and everyone making sacrifices during the viral outbreak.
“But if there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s that the spirit of looking out for each other can’t be restricted to our homes, or our work places, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship, it also has to be reflected in our national government,” said Obama. “The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience, honesty and humility, empathy and grace. That kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitals and mayors offices, it belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”
Obama added that picking Biden for VP was one of his best decisions. “I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”
Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race last week, and endorsed his former opponent.
Watch Obama’s full endorsement below.
I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020