Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Deny August Alsina’s Claims About Their Marriage

The 27-year-old singer claims that he was in a relationship with Jada.

Update: 7:47 P.M. EST (July 2, 2020) — Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing herself to the infamous“red table.” The actress tweeted on Thursday (July 2) that she's headed to Red Table Talk, in the spirit of “healing,” after August Alsina's claims about their alleged relationship.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

Original story below..

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly denying rumors about their marriage after August Alsina alleged that he dated the 48-year-old actress, with her husband’s permission.

Alsina opened up about the nature of his onetime bond with Pinkett Smith in an interview with Angela Yee that aired on Tuesday (June 30). When asked about a rumored relationship with the Red Table Talk host, Alsina alleged that he spoke with Will before pursuing Jada.

“I sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to a life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times — not involving romanticism — he gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” said Alsina. “And I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada]. I devoted myself to it. I gave my whole self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that i true gave myself to somebody. I really loved a person…some people never get that in this lifetime.”

A rep for Jada called the story “absolutely not true.” Will’s rep told the U.K. Sun that the allegations were “wrong.”

Besides the Smiths, Alsina talks about his new album, State of Emergency, health struggles, and losing his sister to cancer.

Watch the full interview below.