Barack Obama Delivers Passionate Eulogy At Funeral For Rep. John Lewis

Tamar Braxton is speaking out for the first time, since being hospitalized for a suspected suicide attempt earlier in the month. In a lengthy and emotional statement posted on Instagram on Thursday (July 30), Braxton thanked well-wishers and addressed her issues with reality television.

“Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support,” Braxton began. “In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

Despite revealing her discrepancies with WEtv and Braxton Family Values, Braxton did not name the network or the show directly. “Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

Braxton noted that reality TV stars are subject to exploitation as they are not represented by a labor union, and confirmed reports that she wrote a letter to WEtv requesting a release from the contract that she believes to be “excessive and unfair.”

Ultimately, Braxton’s “cry for help” was ignored and her true identity became overshadowed by how she was portrayed on television. “It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a [corporation's] gain and ratings, and that killed me.

“Mental illness is real,” she continued. “We must normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. I will do everything in my power to aid those who [suffer] from mental illness, including those of us who’s mental illness was only a result from the toxic, systematic bondage that dwells [in] television. It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pained life that I am here to utilize my voice.”

Braxton said that she's learning to “grow through” her pain “instead of looking for an escape,” has embarked on an “irreversible path to healing,” and is focused on her 7-year-old son, Logan.

“I’m taking my time. It’s is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for the sake of my whole heart. Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation. And giving this journey my undivided attention. My rise will not be in vain.”

Earlier in the week, WE tv announced that the premiere date for Braxton's reality show, Get Ya Life!, would be pushed back from July 30 to September 10.

Read Braxton’s full message below.

View this post on Instagram

First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago. Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )

A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 30, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT