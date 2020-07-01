The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Pop Smoke’s heavily anticipated debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, was released on Friday (July 3).
The album dropped with new cover art after Virgil Abloh caught backlash for his initial design. 50 Cent offered to help Abloh rework the cover but its unclear if he had a hand in the final product.
View this post on Instagram
SHOOT FOR THE STARS AIM FOR THE MOON Available Now 💫
Pop Smoke, whose birth name was Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in February. The Brooklyn native would have celebrated his 21st birthday on July 20.
Last month, the late rapper’s mother family announced the official launch of the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which was established before his passing. “The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name said ‘Shoot for the Stars,’” his mother said in a statement.
As for the album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon features 19 tracks, with guest appearances from 50 Cent, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Tyga and more.
Listen below.
The 2020 BET Awards was a true statement of all black everything. With this year's theme of "our culture can't be canceled," Black Entertainment Television celebrated its 40th anniversary as a network. The night's host, actress, and comedian Amanda Seales brought that the witty monologue and nostalgic flavor in between award presentations and performances as she paid odes to BET classic shows like ComicView, 106 & Park, Rap City, Teen Summit, and Bobby Jones Gospel.
To kick off the night of vibrantly-produced performances, Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flava Flav—with the help of Questlove, Nas, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and viral sensation Keedron Harris—delivered a powerful remix of the duo's 1989 classic "Fight The Power." Soon after, Roddy Ricch performed his chart-climbing singles “High Fashion” and “The Box.” John Legend, with the accompaniment of a choir donned in black gowns and suits, sang his “Never Break” in a warehouse at a black grand piano. Up and coming artists like Masego and Lonr performed “Queen Tings” and "Make The Most."
Megan the Stallion hit the ceremony with a Mad Max-inspired performance of “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage (Remix)." Chloe x Halle delivered a virtual performance of "Do It" and "Forgive Me." Summer Walker and Usher delivered that good ol' dose of nostalgia with "Come Thru." Jennifer Hudson sang "Young, Gifted and Black" in tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Frankin. Jonathan McReynolds and Kodie Shane held it down for their respective genres with "People" and "Worldwide Beautiful," respectively. Anderson .Paak and Jay Rock delivered the soulful, thought-provoking number "Lockdown."
Last but not least, gospel recording artist and legend Karen Clark Sheard delivered a spiritually uplifting number with her Kierra Sheard in "Something Has To Break." Watch all the performances down below.
---Public Enemy, Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG and More Perform "Fight The Power" Remix Roddy Ricch Performs "High Fashion" and "The Box" John Legend Performs "Never Break" Masego Performs "Queen Tingz" D Smoke and SiR Perform “Let Go” and “Black Habits” Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Girls In The Hood” and “Savage” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Perform “Rockstar” Jennifer Hudson Performs “Young, Gifted & Black” Anderson .Paak and Jay Rock Perform “Lockdown” LONR Performs “Make The Most” Wayne Brady Performs Little Richard Tribute With “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” Medley Lil Wayne Performs “Kobe Bryant” In Honor of Late Basketball Legend Alicia Keys Performs "Perfect Way To Die" Chloe x Halle Perform “Forgive Me” and “Do It” Summer Walker Performs “Session 32” and “Come Thru” With Usher Jonathan McReynolds and Kane Brown Perform “People” and “Worldwide Beautiful” Kierra & Karen Clark Sheard's Closing Performance of “Something Has To Break”
Feelings of being misunderstood in the realm of love is usually the basis for love songs, we love those types of tunes that unwrap our deepest emotion for others and how we love ourselves. Take new singer/songwriter Jahnya for instance, on her new single "Inner-G," is a play on words but a direct hit in letting her lover know exactly what is needed for smooth relations.
The Queens, NY vocalist with a sweet smile laces the bouncy riddim with snappy catch phrases and words of endearment like, "I really don't like fight/who really cares who right?!" This sentiment is one that leads to many a fuss between men and women in relationships. Arguments and disagreements tend to overshadow the true feelings a couple shares, Jahnya addresses that like, "[The song] is about love and its rollercoaster moments. It's about solutions and growth."
In the video, we see Jahnya in various everyday moments with her love interest, those moments that define closeness and intimacy. "I'm asking for him to choose his 'Inner-G', who he is at the core. The man that would release the old habits and do what's necessary to make the relationship work," she explains.
After having a few songs out previous to this release, Jahnya is looking forward to getting her work, the forthcoming "The Makings of Me" project, out to the people, "I'm excited about this project!" It'll surely define her grind and add the flavors of her Jamaican and Costa Rican heritages.
Check the video, her music, and her IG Live as she speaks directly to the people below. Trust, she is one to watch on the rise.
View this post on Instagram