'New York Times' And FX Team For Breonna Taylor Documentary

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Kid Cudi and Eminem are releasing a new single, "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” scheduled to drop this Friday (July 10).
Cudster’s daughter, Vada, announced the news in an adorable video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday (July 8).
And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen... pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020
Besides working with Eminem, Cudi collaborated with Kanye West on an upcoming Kids See Ghost animated series. Additionally, the Ohio native is gearing up to debut an animated Netflix series, Entergalactic, based off his upcoming concept album of the same name. Cudi will executive produce the series along with Kenya Barris.
The 36-year-old rapper and actor will also appear in the HBO mini-series, We Are Who We Are. The coming-of-age story centers around two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy.
Watch the trailer below.
Young Thug isn’t mincing words when it comes to his opinion on Pusha T dissing Drake on a leaked song that was set to appear on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
After the song, “Paranoia,” surfaced online this past weekend, Thugger made it clear that he didn’t know King Push was going to diss Drake on the track, which features him and Gunna.
“I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna [because] I don’t have [nothing] to do with ya’ll beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf..the rapper s**t so gay,” Thugger wrote on his Instagram Story early Tuesday (July 7).
“Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was [about],” Pusha responded in one of multiple posts accusing Drake of snitching to the record label to get the song pulled from Pop Smoke's album. “The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE [Drake] TOLD them! The same way HE TOLD [about] the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse. And if HE’LL TELL record executives [about] rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in police work, police rappers or police n**gas!!!!"
AYO PUSHA T IS SNAPPINNN ON YOUNG THUG RIGHT NOW 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3VHgeg9xFp
— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 7, 2020
Thugger went back on Instagram and blasted Pusha for having a “weak” verse.
“First of all your verse is 7 days…that muthafucka’ weak,” he said. “Second of all, you already went crazy the first time...it an’t nothing but a sucka [move]... going on double takes, triple takes, and quadruple takes. You should’ve just got all of it out when you put the first song out.
“You didn’t even have to do all that. You just felt like you wasn’t gonna get enough views on your own s**t so you came and put some bulls**t on a n**gga' who’s resting in peace’s music. Trying to f**k up a n**ga' a whole vibe. Why the f**k you ain’t do that s**t on your own song?” ”
Young Thug responds to Pusha T for Dissing Drake on Pop Smoke Song pic.twitter.com/7KNMbiU535
— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 8, 2020
On “Paranoia,” the Virginia MC goes at Drake for making “empty threats,” and his tendency to rap in different accents.
“You know reality bites, it’s chess, not checkers,” raps Pusha. “Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by a Blocka/It’s like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa/Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra/Only to hide the blade flyin’ back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a home out in Mississauga [Canada].”
Pusha previously dissed Drake on 2018’s , “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed to the world that the Toronto rapper had a son. Drake later admitted that he had a son on the track “Emotionless” off his Scorpion album.
During the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio, 50 Cent opted to go on a derogatory rant against Black women, and he’s facing backlash over his comments.
In a clip from the interview, which was posted YouTube on Sunday (July 4), the G-Unit honcho claims Black women get upset with him for dating “exotic women.”
He then proceeded to share why he prefers a certain women.“That s**t looks a lot different from the s**t you see in the neighborhood all the time. That s**t look like it come off a boat...something you can’t just get. But they [Black women] get angry, 'How did you end up with this motherf**ker?' I’m like, 'Huh?' My instincts always make me defensive, so I look at it like 'look at this angry Black motherf**ker. Get the f**k out of here, trying to f**k up the whole vibe.'”
Weezy not only laughed along with Fif, he verbally co-signed his statements. The New Orleans rapper's daughter, Reginae Carter, responded to the ignorant comments with a tweet uplifting fellow Black women:
I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰
— Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020
Vivica A. Fox weighed in on the matter during Tuesday’s (July 7) episode of Cocktails with the Queens. Fox said that her ex has “f**boy tendencies,” and is intimidated by Black women.
“When I read that [his comments] I was like really? You would say that because you don’t want anyone to challenge you. You want somebody to sit over there like a pretty little dog that you can just [pet] right? You can’t handle a Black woman. Can you?"
Fif responded with an Instagram post claiming that Fox is “still in love with me.”
View this post on Instagram
👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi
Meanwhile, the Queens native's girlfriend, Cuban Link, posted a birthday message to him on Instagram and added, “Don’t worry ladies I already knocked him upside his big a** head.”
Read more reactions to Fif's comments below.
Why is it only Black male rappers that continuously feel the need to degrade Black women in this manner? https://t.co/ZLjcNIGFBo
— The Grapevine (@TheGrapevineTV) July 7, 2020
Bruh fuck lil Wayne and 50 cent. I'm so sick of black men making it seem like black women are jealous of women of other races.
— The 🍫 Goddess (@VivannaVixxxen) July 5, 2020
Just when you think Lil Wayne and 50 Cent can’t get anymore anti-black and colorist, they join forces and top themselves. Black women....PLEASE STOP SUPPORTING THESE ASHY NIGGAS.
— Billionaire but Make it PPP (@BrrrLaStrange) July 5, 2020
Lil Wayne has a regular BLACK daughter and gone sit up there and laugh with 50 cent about black women smh.. That’s exactly why those dreads are falling off the damn bone! I wish these coons would learn that you can have your “exotic” women without putting us down
— 7/23♌️ (@_MinnieD) July 6, 2020
50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women. We all love to talk about racism but unfortunately some black men have self hatred reflected in their hate for black women. This is quietly swept under the rug. 🤦🏾♀️
— YomiBolo (@yomibolo) July 5, 2020
When I see black men acting like 50 cent and Lil Wayne, I don’t get angry just disappointed. Projecting your self hate on to black women is pathetic.
— Alexandria (@alexandriiascot) July 6, 2020